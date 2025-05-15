Packers WR1 Taking ‘Leadership Role’ Despite Uncertain Future Role

The Green Bay Packers‘ receiving corps feels about as deep as it has been in nearly a decade after the team drafted Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the first and third rounds of last month’s draft.

However, this has not stopped some Packers receivers from taking a step up to lead the herd, per Packers’ receivers coach, Jason Vrable.

According to Vrable, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, third year wideout, Jayden Reed has decided to take the young, incoming WRs under his wing – even as he enters a critical year in determining his future with the organization.

“Probably the biggest growth is the way his [Jayden Reed’s] leadership has been right now,” Vrable said to Wood, “I really want to commend him because he’s standing behind Matthew Golden right now helping him out with every single play. He’s going over with Mecole Hardman, who just got here, and he’s the one guy right now that I feel – all our guys, the brotherhood is strong right now – but he is like, ‘I’m going out of my way.’ Because he is a natural leader, and he always has been.”

‘Natural Born Leader’ Reed Helping New Teammates

Reed, who was Green Bay’s WR1 in 2024, leading the team in both receptions (55) and yards (857), has already impressed Vrable with his willingness to aid the development of new talent coming into the building.

This is even more gracious considering reports that the Michigan State alum’s agent met with Packers general manager, Brian Gutekunst, in order to clarify that Reed will still be considered the teams’s primary receiver.

This certainly shows a slight discomfort and unease on the part of Reed, knowing that Golden or the multi-talented, boom-or-bust Williams could quite possibly eat into his targets coming into 2025.

A worry that will no doubt have been emphasized by the latter half of the 2024 season, when Reed’s targets and receptions declined significantly as quarterback, Jordan Love, prioritized getting the ball to tight end, Tucker Kraft, and fellow wideout, Romeo Doubs.

Packers Coach Vrable Outlines Ideal Receiver

Vrable also told Wood the kind of player he – and head coach, Matt LaFleur – are looking for in their pass catching group.

“I want guys who want the ball,” Vrable expressed to Wood, “The game on the line, when the ball has to be in the air, if they’re not mad the ball doesn’t go to them, then we’ve got the wrong guy. I want guys who train, believe in themselves and their competitive greatness to the point where if the game is on the line in front of all of Lambeau and everyone watching, you are that guy. That’s what Davante (Adams) became. He wasn’t in Year 1 or 2. You work at it, and then you become that.”

“So I tell our guys, I want all of our guys to get your second contract, whether it’s here or somewhere. If our whole building is pushing in the same direction, all the guys, I want them to have success in life. I want them to have 10-year careers where they’re both financially and numerically successful.”

And for a team that has moved away from the traditional “WR1” figurehead since the departure of Davante Adams, this certainly makes sense. In fact, Doubs spent a week suspended last season for not doing exactly that.

With Doubs still very much present, Reed an ascending talent, and the influx of exciting young players, things look very nice in the receiver room for Love.