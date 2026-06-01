Jayden Reed Named Major Green Bay Packers Sleeper

Jayden Reed might be the wide receiver to buy in fantasy football in 2026. The Green Bay Packers fourth-year wideout is one of the biggest sleepers and is poised to rebound in 2026, per Eric Moody of ESPN.

It would not be a shock considering Reed has been a reliable fantasy football asset before. Moody notes that he has two seasons as a top-30 wide receiver.

During his rookie year, Reed recorded 793 yards and eight touchdowns on 64 receptions. In the next year, he only had 55 catches, but produced 857 yards and six touchdowns. Unfortunately for Reed, things were not the same in his third NFL season. He had 19 catches for 207 yards and just one touchdown.

Reed led the team in receiving yards in his first two years, and the role for the top target earner is wide open once again, which is why Reed is a likely candidate to have a strong season.

The Green Bay Packers Need a Wide Receiver to Lead the Room in 2026

One of the biggest questions facing the Packers this offseason is who will lead the team in receiving. Christian Watson is finally healthy and is a big-play threat waiting to happen. The team already extended him, so you know that they are interested in using him to their advantage.

However, he is not a high-volume target earner, and health will always be a question for Watson. The Packers also have Matthew Golden, but he hardly got to 300 yards last year. To be fair, that was his rookie season, and the receiver room was much more crowded. Still, it would be a big step for him to step in over Reed as the top receiver.

A sleeper to lead the team in receiving is not even a receiver at all. Tucker Kraft was the leader in receiving yards at the halfway point of the season last year. However, he tore his ACL and sidelined his chances. Kraft is expected to be healthy and might not miss any time this year. If that is the case, he could be in for a big season.

Jayden Reed Leads a Room that Crowded but not Overloaded

One reason Reed could have an even bigger season than ever is that the room is actually not as crowded as it used to be. They have plenty of options, and Reed will have to separate himself, but the Packers also lost Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason.

When Reed was a rookie, he had more yards than Doubs, but Doubs had more targets. In year two, Wicks had more targets than Reed. Without either of these two blocking Reed for targets, he could be much more efficient.

The only issue is that Reed mostly plays the slot. Watson and Golden will be taking the majority of the snaps on the outside, and if the Packers go into two wide receiver sets, Reed might not even be on the field. Will playing time limit his upside, or will the target potential increase the ceiling for Reed in 2026?