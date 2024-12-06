Jayden Reed No-Show vs. Lions

Packers' Jayden Reed vs. Tennessee Titans

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions combined for 121 plays and 689 yards in Thursday Night’s NFC North duel. None of which were compiled by Jayden Reed.

In a game where the Packers had the opportunity to secure the season tie-breaker over the Lions and pull within one game of the NFC North crown, Reed was non-existent.

Zero yards and zero receptions – not ideal for the team’s leading wide receiver.

Reed’s warning of, “Wait til I come to Detroit,” on the St. Brown podcast back in October felt more like a whimper. In Green Bay’s most important game of the season, Reed was an afterthought and unnoticeable on the field—the exact opposite from his Week 9 113-yard performance vs. the Lions earlier this season.

Part of this can be attributed to the Lions’ defense and head coach Matt LaFleur’s play-calling, but Reed’s box score continues a concerning trend for the former second-round pick

Reed’s Recent Downward Trend

After averaging just over six touches and 81 yards per game in the first nine weeks of the season, Reed has come crashing down to earth.

Following the team’s Week 10 bye week, Reed has mustered just 11 targets, two carries, and 73 receiving yards in four games. A far cry from his early season stats.

Reed is not injured, making his lack of offensive input confusing. Increased production from Christian Watson could be a reason Reed has taken a backseat, but that justification does not seem fair.

LaFleur did not address Reed’s lack of production following the 34-31 Thursday Night Football loss vs. Lions. But integrating the team’s leading target-getter and most impactful receiver could have been the difference in a three-point game.

Despite only 100 yards and three touchdowns away from surpassing his rookie season totals, Reed’s target projections are noticeably lower. Reed is averaging one less target per game this season. He is on pace to finish with 12 fewer targets in 2024 despite being on track to play one more game.

Reed has seen an uptick in rushing attempts this season. His 13 attempts thus far are already more than his total in 2023. Reed has also increased his run success rate in 2024 to 61.5%, up seven percent from his rookie season total.

Another reason to question Reed’s recent usage. If he has been more effective, why has he not been given the ball more?

Hope for the Future

If 2023 is anything to learn from, it is that Jayden Reed turns up the heat late in the season. From Weeks 11 to 18, Reed received 43 targets, including six designed runs. There was a concentrated effort to involve him in the offense.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Packers’ offense has 22 explosive-designed runs in 2024. Jayden Reed ranks second on the team with five. Yet another reason he should be averaging more than three touches in the last four games.

As of now, the Packers are 9-4. They are in third place in the NFC North and hold a slim grip on the sixth Wild Card spot. Green Bay also sits just 1.5 games behind the Vikings for the NFC’s fifth seed and can surpass the Lions for the NFC North lead if all dominoes fall their way.

Getting Reed the ball does not confirm wins, but it could aid Green Bay’s quest to clinch a playoff birth.