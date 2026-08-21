Packers Emerge as Suitor for 6-Foot-2 Upgrade at Cornerback

The Green Bay Packers are one of the teams interested in trading for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Easton Butler of Packers Report said that the Packers are looking into upgrading their cornerback room, and Porter Jr. is one of the names they are making calls on.

“The Packers have been making calls for Cornerbacks across the league, per source. One name mentioned has been Joey Porter Jr., who is on the last year of his deal,” wrote Butler.

This came shortly after NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that multiple teams have been wondering about Porter Jr. as a trade target.

“Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. is a name multiple teams around the NFL have wondered about as a potential trade target, per sources,” wrote Schultz. “JPJ is in the final year of his rookie contract, and with where the CB market is, teams have wondered if Pittsburgh could ultimately be open to a move with the Pro Bowl caliber corner.”

These two reports came after reports tying the Steelers to Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine just a day earlier.

Butler noted that the Steelers were one of three teams interested in Valentine. Zachary Smith of Around the 412 heard the same thing on the Steelers end.

“Sources tell me the team (Pittsburgh) has been in contact with the Green Bay Packers in regard to CB Carrington Valentine. Carrington is currently working his way back from a hamstring injury, but has found his name in trade talks recently,” Smith said on his podcast, the Smitty Scoop.

It is hard not to see all of the reports from multiple different sources and not think that there is a chance the Packers and Steelers could discuss a deal centered around Porter Jr. and Valentine.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade for Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

Both cornerbacks are in the last year of their deal. The difference is that Porter Jr. went 32rd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has 41 career starts and is coming off of his best season. His PFF grade was the best of his career, especially his coverage grade of 74.

Valentine was a seventh-round pick in the same draft and has 30 starts. His overall grade dropped from 2024 to 2025, and his coverage grade was 66.4. Valentine is the lesser player, but he is not demanding nearly the same salary

Steelers Can Save Money and Replace Porter Jr. With Trade

The Steelers might not want to pay Porter Jr., especially with a new coaching staff in place. He is currently on the PUP as he awaits a new contract. So, they can trade him and, in return, get Valentine and draft compensation. They get a starter who is not as good, but they add assets, save money, and still have a potential long-term starter.

Meanwhile, Green Bay feels they are an impact player or two away from making a run at a Super Bowl. They are not going to pay Valentine after this year, so even if they lost Porter Jr. after the year, it might not hurt them as much as other teams.

It would be a bit of an all-in move, but it would turn a sunk asset into a promising one. Keep an eye on the status of Porter and his trade potential, as the Packers appear to be a strong suitor.