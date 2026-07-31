Packers Second-Year UDFA Catches Coach’s Eye in Roster Push

Green Bay Packers second-year safety Johnathan Baldwin has become a talking point early in training camp. Baldwin has mostly been working with the second team, but he has been making plays throughout practice. His interception of Tyrod Taylor caught the attention of many, including head coach Matt LaFleur.

After spending most of his rookie season on the practice squad, he is back with a real chance to make the team in his second year.

Green Bay Packers Have a Rising Defender in Johnathan Baldwin

Baldwin was a UDFA from UNLV last year. He played all over the UNLV defense as a safety, but started to move into the slot by his last season. After catching on with the Packers, they mostly played him at safety during the preseason.

The Packers had a chance to get him on the field for Week 18, and he started for the team. So, he finished the year on a high note. Now, he is not only motivated and more mature in his second NFL season, but he is also undergoing a bit of a role change.

Baldwin noted that he is focusing on the slot more in 2026 after playing the safety role last year. He also said this was his preferred spot.

So, he is now more comfortable in the role that they are asking him to play as well. Based on the Packers’ depth chart in the back end, he has a good chance of making the roster.

Baldwin Can Make Packers Roster in 2026

At safety, the team has Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney. Kitan Oladapo is likely going to make the team again as a third safety, but the fourth spot is definitely up for grabs. That is just one path to the roster for Baldwin.

At cornerback, the three starters are coming back. So, they have Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentin and Javon Bullard. They also have Benjamin St-Juste and Brandon Cisse to compete with Valentine for a starting job. Both are going to make the roster.

Between sixth-round pick Domani Jackson and veteran Kamal Hadden, there is real competition for Baldwin at cornerback. That is for the sixth spot in the depth chart as well.

While Jaylin Simpson, Shemar Bartholomew, Marlon Jones, and MJ Devonshire are in the mix, they appear to be behind Jackson, Hadden, and Baldwin, who are fighting for that sixth spot.

However, Baldwin might have the inside track. First, he can move to safety or cornerback. As a fourth safety, he would essentially be a seventh cornerback and allow them to keep two of those players.

On the flip side, he has a strong case for the sixth spot as well. Jackson was drafted to compete on the outside. Hadden has limited slot experience in his career, but last year he was on the outside for the Packers.

So, if the team wants to keep a backup slot, it has to be Baldwin. Baldwin has flashed enough, and his versatility could lead to a roster spot in his second season.