Packers Former 6th-Round Pick Lands $22M Extension

Former Green Bay Packers sixth-round draft pick Jon Runyan Jr. signed a two-year, $22M extension. With $21.5M in guaranteed salary, the deal will ensure he is on the team for the next two seasons.

Runyan signed with the Giants in 2024, so by the time his extension is up, he will have spent four years with the Packers and four years with the Giants.

Former Green Bay Packers Offensive Lineman Jon Runyan Jr. Signs Extension With New York Giants

The son of a long-time NFL player, Runyan fell in the draft due to his lack of physical traits. However, the 192nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft now has 79 career starts and is set to start in Week 1 for the Giants.

He did not start at all in his rookie season. However, he started the next three seasons in Green Bay. In 2021, he started at left guard. In 2022, it was a mix of left and right guard. Then, in 2023, he started at right guard.

So, he signed a three-year, $30M deal with the Giants in free agency. He started at left guard for the Giants for the next two seasons. So, entering the last year of his deal, he saw a small increase in pay and got a two-year extension.

This is notable considering the team got a new head coach this year.

Packers Have Multiple Former Draft Picks Signed With New Teams

The Packers have found a lot of gems on day three of the NFL Draft in recent years. Some are still with the team, but Runyan is one of a few that have moved on. Green Bay drafted Elgton Jenkins in 2019, and he will start for the Cleveland Browns this year.

They drafted Cole Van Lanen in the sixth round in 2021, and he will start for the Jaguars. Josh Myers was from the same draft but went in the second round two. He will play for the New York Jets this year.

Sean Rhyan and Zack Bako-Bewele were drafted in 2022, and they will start for Green Bay. However, Rasheed Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers after being taken in the seventh round.

Jacob Monk was a fifth-round pick in 2024 and is competing to start at right guard. Jordan Morgan was a first-round pick and will start at left tackle. Lastly, John Williams and Anthony Belton were drafted in 2025. Both are competing at the swing tackle spot.

So, Green Bay clearly has a plan to draft, develop, and let linemen walk in free agency. They get supplemental picks in return and use those picks to draft more offensive linemen. Runyan Jr. is one of the bigger hits given his draft position.