Matt LaFleur Calls Packers New Addition ‘Elite’

The Green Bay Packers‘ defense has been a key reason for the team’s 1-1 start. While they allowed 39 points in Week 1, the offense had a lot to do with it, giving the Minnesota Vikings offense short field. In Week 2, the defense kept coming up with stops while the offense tried to get themselves together.

It took until midway through the fourth quarter to get going, and the defense had a key stop in overtime. Head coach Matt LaFleur had nothing but good things to say about his defense, and particularly defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

“I can’t give enough credit to our defense, our defensive staff, and Jonathan Gannon for calling a very aggressive game,” said LaFleur.

LaFleur went on to praise Gannon. He called Gannon elite, and said that he is relieved the team added him this offseason.

“I’m sure glad we got him because I think he’s an elite defensive coordinator, football coach, and just a great leader,” LaFleur added.

The Packers lost Jeff Hafley as their defensive coordinator as he went to the Miami Dolphins to be their head coach. Green Bay hired Jonathan Gannon as their coordinator to replace him after he was fired as the Arizona Cardinals‘ head coach.

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Praises Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon

The Packers defense currently ranks 18th in expected points added per play. However, that is due to the touchdowns allowed generated from short fields. In terms of success rate, they rank sixth. So, when it comes to play-by-play efficiency, there are few defenses playing as well as the Packers through two weeks.

However, the results are not quite there. To be fair, the team has played the Minnesota Vikings, who lost their starting quarterback early in the game. The team moved on to Carson Wentz. Then, they played the New York Jets, who are starting journeyman Geno Smith.

The defense should play well against these two, but still, doing so is valuable. While the offense works things out, they can trust that the defense can keep them in the game.

Packers Feel Good About Jonathan Gannon Hire

Gannon started to climb the ranks when he moved from an assistant defensive backs coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 to defensive backs coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. He was with the Colts through the 2020 season, then was the Eagles‘ defensive coordinator from 2021 through 2022. After winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles, he took a job as the Cardinals’ head coach.

The Cardinals were 15-36 during the three years they had Gannon as their head coach.

While things did not go well in Arizona, he was regarded as a great defensive coordinator the last time he had the role in 2022. So, this could end up being an underrated hire.