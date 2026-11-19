For a lot of players on the Green Bay Packers, the bye week is coming at a good time. However, one player who likely did not want to stop his momentum was fourth-year defensive lineman Karl Brooks.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon noted that Brooks is coming off of the best game and stretch of the season.

“I thought he played probably his best game since I’ve been here, in my mind, you know? And he lit it up versus New England too,” stated Gannon on the way that Brooks is rising in the last year of his rookie contract. “He’s, I mean, from a play style standpoint, always on point. Schematic and technical execution most of the time is on point.”

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It will be interesting to see if this will lead to an extension from the Packers, or if he will let this ride into a payday in free agency.

Green Bay Packers Seeing Karl Brooks Breakout in 2026

The thing that stands out most to Gannon is that the Packers are asking him to play different alignments on the front. He points out that fans see him as a defensive tackle, but depending on where he aligns he could have different roles.

“He’s a guy that plays, you know, you guys just see the front,” stated Gannon. “He’s a guy that plays a lot of different spots too. You know, the eye just watching the game plays defensive tackle. Yes, he does. But we align him in a lot of different spots, by front structure, by who we have out there.”

He has played 51% of his snaps either over the tackle as a 5-technique or over the tackle, per PFF. Last year, he only played 38% of his snaps from that alignment. That is just a small example of the differences.

Packers Are High on Brooks

Gannon added that Brooks does not have a major weakness, which is what allows the team to use him in so many versatile ways. They do not have to sub him out against certain looks; they can just move him around the line.

“And I feel good with him doing everything,” added Gannon. “He’s one of those guys that doesn’t really have a, a weakness in his game. You know, it’s like, oh, this guy can’t play the run, but he can rush. Or this guy can, you know, play the run, but he can’t rush, or vice versa, whatever. I think he’s a well-rounded defensive tackle. He’s a really good piece for us.”

The team will have a tough decision on Brooks. They have Javon Hargrave, Devonte Wyatt, and current rookie Chris McClellan all signed through next season. They could release Hargrave and use some of the money on Brooks. However, he might be pricing himself out of that range if he keeps playing like this.

Brooks is getting closer to hitting free agency, which means the numbers are going to get loud from his agent. It might be hard to retain him.