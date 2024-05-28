Jordan Love Breaks Silence on Packers Losing Aaron Jones

The Green Bay Packers fanbase was gutted to hear about the release of star running back Aaron Jones, and players like Jordan Love apparently felt the exact same way.

Shortly after signing Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal in free agency, the Packers parted ways with Jones. The move seemingly came out of nowhere, with the Minnesota Vikings scooping Jones up almost immediately.

Love finally opened up about the release during media availability at OTAs.

“Yeah, it was very tough,” Love said. “Aaron Jones is such a special player. Special guy in this locker room since I’ve been here. Everyone loved Aaron, and it was very tough. It was one of those things that you can’t control.”

Despite such an impressive career in Green Bay, Jones will be playing for a divisional rival in 2024.

Aaron Jones’ Iconic Packers Career

He may not have been a household name coming into the NFL. However, Jones leaves the Packers as one of the all-time leading rushers in franchise history.

Jones was an under-the-radar prospect out of UTEP back in 2017. Despite some successful college seasons, he went overlooked coming out of a small school. The Packers eventually took a chance on him in the fifth round of that year’s draft.

Despite limited usage, Jones had an instant impact in Green Bay’s offense. He led the NFL with 5.5 yards per carry in 2018, then led the league with a career-high 16 rushing touchdowns the following year. He was snubbed from Pro Bowl honors in 2019, but was named a Pro Bowler in 2020.

Jones averaged 5.0 yards per carry in seven seasons with the Packers. He left Green Bay with the third-most career rushing yards in franchise history with 5,940. He is also fourth all-time with 45 rushing touchdowns.

Besides his stats and accolades, Jones also had a significant off-field presence for the Packers. He was widely viewed as a leader of the team, and was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2022.

Now, the Packers will have to find ways to replace Jones as both a running back and leader.

Latest On Jordan Love’s Upcoming Contract Extension

Love is expecting a massive contract extension this offseason. However, there has been little movement on that front prior to training camp.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed earlier in May that he doesn’t expect a deal to get done anytime soon. However, he also mentioned that once a deal is done, that Love can expect more than Jared Goff received with his four-year, $212 million deal from the Detroit Lions.

Despite a deal not getting done, Love has been present at OTAs, which are not mandatory. The Packers quarterback has made it clear that he’s more focused on getting better than figuring out what he’ll get paid.

“I mean that’s just something that I’ve always done,” Love said about being at OTAs. “Trying to be here, get the reps in, get the work in with the guys and just start building that chemistry and getting ready for the season.”

Love’s agent may be continuing to figure out how to get a deal done. However, it seems that the Packers quarterback is much more concerned with trying to win a Super Bowl in 2024.