Packers’ $220 Million Bet Faces Biggest Test Yet

The Green Bay Packers offense arguably has more paths to a worst-case scenario than a best-case scenario, per Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report. However, Knox also notes that while the Packers’ offense has a lower floor, the ceiling that Jordan Love can take them to is so high that it can overcome any questions or concerns.

In highlighting both a best and worst case scenario for all 32 NFL teams, it was notable that the worst case for the Packers involved both the receiver corps and the offensive line. Both are going through shakeups and asking key players to step into unknown roles.

So, there are multiple paths to disaster here. Meanwhile, the best case involves Jordan Love ascending to a new status as a player. That ascension could override any changes to the players around him.

“Love was close to great last season, posting a career-best (as a starter) 101.2 QB rating,” wrote Knox. “If he can build on that and be great, Green Bay should have a top-10 offense and a team capable of making a postseason run.”

The Green Bay Packers Need Jordan Love to Ascend Into Elite Status

Love has flirted with elite status and has gone on runs and spurts where he is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. However, it has never happened consistently for him.

The Packers are 27-19-1 with Love as a starter since he took over for Aaron Rodgers in 2023. He also has 81 touchdowns to 28 interceptions. Those numbers are certainly good, but not quite elite.

Beyond that, his most touchdowns were in 2023. In 2024, he dropped from 32 to 25, and last year he threw just 23 touchdowns. The lack of progression and the lack of an elite standout season have him in the second tier.

If Love can put everything together for one full season, he will get recognized for the player that many in Green Bay see him as. That would be the best thing that could happen for the Packers.

Packers Have Multiple Paths to a Worst Case

The team having multiple paths to a worst-case season is hard to get over, though. They are going through a lot of shakeups. The receiving corps hinges on Matthew Golden. The thought is that losing Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks in the same offseason will open the door for Golden to step in and take over.

Both Christian Watson and Jayden Reed are coming back from injury-plagued seasons. So, if Golden does not take that step, the room is going to get very thin, very quickly.

The offensive line has even more questions. Jordan Morgan will replace Rasheed Walker at left tackle. The bar is not high, but Morgan has minimal NFL experience at that spot.

At center, they are sliding Sean Rhyan inside from right guard. He finished the year there, but has more experience at right guard.

Their right guard will be Anthony Belton, who played tackle in college and will shift inside. Then, their right tackle will eventually be Zach Tom. However, he is recovering from an injury that lingered into the offseason.

So, with shakeups across the line, things can get hectic quickly.

If Love doesn’t become the elite quarterback Green Bay believes he can be, the Packers may not have enough elsewhere to overcome their questions. The Packers’ pieces might not be ready to carry the team into the playoffs. A lot hinges on the quarterback.