Jordan Love Receives Bold Prediction Ahead of 2026 Season

The debate over who the best NFC North quarterback is has raged on in recent years since Aaron Rodgers moved on. However, Jordan Love might take over and become that player, according to Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated. Orr projects Love to lead the NFC North quarterbacks in touchdowns and completion percentage in 2026.

Love is entering his fourth NFL season with the Green Bay Packers. He hit 32 passing touchdowns in his first year as a starter, but dropped to 25 and 23 since then. Love has also hovered in the 65% completion rate range. He hit 64.2% of his passes in 2023, then dropped to 63.1% in 2024. Last year, he set a career high by completing 66.3% of his passes.

While Love has put up good stats, he is going to need jumps in both categories to lead the talented NFC North.

The Green Bay Packers Need More From Jordan Love to be the NFC North’s Best Quarterback

Completion percentage will be interesting to follow. Caleb Williams was below 60% last year, and while he is expected to improve in that area, it is still hard to see him leading this group of passers. That is because Love would have finished third in the division if Kyler Murray were in it, and he was at 66%.

Murray was at 68% last year for the Arizona Cardinals and has a career rate of 67%. Last year, Carson Wentz was at 65%, so unless Murray falls off or does not have enough passes to qualify, Love will likely need to improve to nearly 69%. Even Jared Goff was at 68% last year, and while he is at 66% for his career, he completed 72% of his passes in 2024.

Goff also has 34, 37, and 30 touchdowns over the past three years. So, even without Ben Johnson calling the plays, he was throwing a lot of touchdowns. Caleb Williams was at 27 last year and is expected to see a jump this year. While the Vikings quarterback might not be in the running, Love is going to need to set a career-high in both completion rate and touchdowns to achieve the top spot in the division in both stats. That is what is making this a bold take for Orr.

Packers are Putting Love in a Position to Set Career Highs

The Packers are looking to put Love in the best situation to win, though. The team lost a couple of receivers this offseason, but the argument is that the team will have a more condensed set of pass catchers and that the defined roles will be easier for Love and the receivers.

The offensive line is seeing a bit of shuffling, but they are all young and talented options across the board. With Tucker Kraft likely to return to the lineup from his ACL injury early in the season, there are enough threats for Love to succeed.

Matt LeFleur has also built a simpler offense and has made checking down an easier option for Love, which has improved his completion rate. This could lead to Love setting career highs across the board in 2026.