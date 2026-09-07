Packers Insider Makes Strong Case for Jordan Love MVP Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been in the MVP conversation before. However, he has not quite put together an MVP season and has not received an MVP vote. This might be the year that changes, according to Bill Huber of Packers OnSI.

Huber notes that the stats are going to favor Love this year, and his play has always matched an MVP.

“Statistically, Love could have a tremendous year – even an MVP-caliber year (he’s only 13th in the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook) – because some of the goal-line runs by Jacobs will become passes by Love,” wrote Huber.

Huber adds that the offensive environment and defensive questions are going to add to Love producing more through the air.

“Entering Week 1, Love has uncertainty in the backfield without Jacobs, moving parts at tight end beyond Kraft, and only three proven receivers,” wrote Huber. “Moreover, the defense without Micah Parsons to start the season could force Love into some track meet-style games in which he’ll have to throw it 35 or 40 times per game.”

If Love is throwing the ball a lot and getting all of the red zone touchdowns, it could lead to career highs in yards and touchdowns. That is what it takes to put together an MVP-type season.

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love is Ready for MVP Run

The Packers have always leaned into the run with Love. Head coach Matt LaFleur comes from an offensive system that leans into running the football, and the team has always been successful enough on the ground that they do not ask Love to do much.

This is why Love is always highly efficient as a passer, but never has the numbers to be in the MVP conversation.

Josh Jacobs is on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. They have no proven running backs on the roster behind him. Their receiving corps is also starting to come into place with Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Matthew Golden. Plus, Tucker Kraft is healthy.

When you add in a defense that is going through some changes early in the year, it is easy to see why the team is expected to ramp things up through the air on offense.

Love is Ready to Break Out in Fourth Year as Starter

Love is entering his sixth season in the NFL, but this will be his fourth year as a starter. It is easy to see why he could put things together this year. In his first year, the offense came out firing. His first year as a starter was the year he had the most attempts in his career.

However, he went from 579 attempts in 2023 to 425 in 2024 and 439 in 2025. The receiving corps was not as healthy, and they leaned into their defense and run game at times. Now, Love should have closer to 579 attempts.

If he does that and shows how much he has improved as a passer, it could produce numbers that are MVP-level.