Jordan Love Gets Passed by Caleb Williams in Surprising Ranking

All of the hype is on Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams after he put together two miracle comebacks in the playoffs. Williams was a former number one overall pick who had a strong second year, so it is easy for fans and the media to anoint him as the next big thing. However, the tipping point might be ranking Williams ahead of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Caleb Williams was the choice for the best NFC North quarterback by Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spin Zone. Bedinger noted that Love has stretches that can be debated with Williams. However, Williams has shown too much potential that Love has not.

“Jordan Love has shown stretches of MVP-caliber play in the past as well, but nobody has the combination of talent and upside quite like the #1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft,” wrote Bedinger.

It is fair that the flashes are there; the question comes down to whether the consistency and longevity are there.

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love is Already Looking up at Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams

The big difference between the two is that Williams will be entering his third year as a starter, and just his second in a competent offense. Meanwhile, Jordan Love will enter year four as a starter, and it will be his fourth year in a similar offense.

Love has a much longer track record. When comparing just the 2025 season, a case can be made for Williams, but it is built on volume and not efficiency.

Williams threw for more yards and touchdowns than Love did. He ran for more yards and scored more on the ground as well. It is easy to get hung up on that, but Williams had 129 more attempts.

Love had a higher completion rate, a higher yards per attempt rate, fewer interceptions, and a higher passer rating. Essentially, Love did not have the same volume numbers because he did not need to.

He was efficient enough that the team was not relying on the high-volume totals.

Williams’ team won the division. They were 2-1 against the Packers last year, and one of those wins was a playoff game. So, it is just as easy to argue that while Williams was inefficient at times, the big plays and volume stats won out.

Beyond that, the potential of Williams makes him the quarterback to choose over Love. However, if longevity and efficiency are going to be considered, the edge would go to Love.

Packers Were Represented on All-NFC North Team

While the Packers did not have a quarterback make the team, they did get their starting tight end listed. Tucker Kraft has the longevity, while the Bears have Colston Loveland, who brings as much promise as Williams. For now, Bedinger leaned toward Kraft.

The article only went into the skill players, so the Packers’ running back and wide receiver did not end up on the team. Jahmyr Gibbs was the easy choice at running back. Josh Jacobs is good, but not quite at that tier.

Then, Bedinger chose Justin Jefferson as the top wide receiver. The debate was Jefferson against Amon-Ra St. Brown, not any Packers receiver. So for now, Love and Kraft are the only two even in consideration as the best skill players in the division.