Packers QB Jordan Love Gets Candid About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is entering his fourth season as the team’s starter. The team will open the season with a preseason game on the road against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Love was a backup to Rodgers during his first three seasons in the NFL, and Love made it clear that he had nothing but respect for Rodgers and how he helped Love become the quarterback he is today.

When the Packers drafted Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the question was how Rodgers would receive the pick. When Rodgers was drafted in the first round, then-starting quarterback Brett Favre did not share many nuggets with Rodgers. He was disappointed in the selection.

However, Love made it clear that this situation was not like that. Love was able to work with and learn from Rodgers. He gives Rodgers credit for helping him be the player he is today.

Green Bay Packers Current Quarterback Jordan Love Praises Past Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The Packers drafting Love in the 2020 NFL Draft was a bit of a surprise. The team was coming off a conference championship game loss, and Rodgers was coming off a season with 26 touchdowns and four interceptions. The thought was that he still had a few years left, and the team could have invested in a skill player to help improve things. Not only did the Packers take Love, but they traded up for him.

Rodgers responded with one of the best years of his career, launching his touchdown total from 26 to 48. Still, the team had the same fate: a loss in the NFC Championship. The team ran it back with Rodgers the next year.

They were equally as strong in the regular season, and Rodgers had 37 touchdowns to four interceptions. However, they lost in the Divisional Round that year.

Rodgers came back for one more year, but the team missed the playoffs. It was a sign to move on and start Love.

Packers Hit the Ground Running With Jordan Love

Fortunately for Love and the Packers, it did not take him long to adjust. He threw for 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his first season as a starter. The team only went 9-8 but won a playoff game. Love has been solid over the two seasons since then, but the playoff success has not been there.

Green Bay is 18-11-1 when Love starts in the regular season over the past two seasons. He has 48 touchdowns to 17 interceptions over that time. However, Green Bay is also 0-2 in the playoffs during that time.

So, Love has proven that he can hang in the NFL. He proved that moving on from Rodgers was likely the right call. However, now he needs to take one more step to show that he belongs with some of the best quarterbacks in Packers history.

He will be striving to take what he learned from Rodgers and extend his career well beyond when Rodgers retires. We will see if he can provide the same playoff magic.