Entering the 2026 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers and star quarterback Jordan Love are facing an immense amount of pressure.

Over the last couple of years, the Packers have had Super Bowl expectations. Unfortunately, they have come up short of those expectations come playoff time.

Last offseason, the team went all-in on pursuing a championship. The trade for superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle. Due to injuries and a Wild Card collapse against the Chicago Bears, Green Bay ended the year in disappointment.

Heading into the 2026 season, Love and the Packers are once again viewed as a potential Super Bowl caliber team. For them to reach that level of hype, they’re going to need Love to take the next step.

With that being said, Love spoke out with a clear warning to the rest of the NFL early on during training camp.

Packers QB Jordan Love Sends Clear Warning to the NFL

While there are many who question the supporting cast Green Bay has put around Love, the quarterback himself is expecting big things from the offense.

“We got Christian, J-Reed, Tucker, they’ve been here. Been in this offense. Now, we’re just building on all the little things we’ve worked on the past couple years. MG locked in now over there at X,” Love said.

“I’m expecting big things.”

Looking past the wide receiver and tight end position, the Packers still have Josh Jacobs leading the way at running back. His status is still a bit up in the air after serious offseason legal allegations, but is one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy and on the field.

If the offensive line can step up and keep Love upright and healthy, Green Bay does appear to have the makings of a special offense. But, it will be up to Love to make sure that expectation becomes a reality.

It’s Time for Jordan Love to Reach True Star Status

Since taking over as the Packers’ starting quarterback following Aaron Rodgers’ departure, Love has been very good. However, he has come up just short of being great.

Last season, the 27-year-old signal caller played in 15 games. He completed 66.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Outside of the completion percentage, those numbers were slightly lower than 2024.

During that 2024 season, Love threw for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 15 games. He threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 2023.

There is no denying that Love has legitimate superstar potential. However, it’s time for him to actually turn that potential into production on the field in 2026.