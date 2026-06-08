Jordan Love Makes It Clear Who He Wants as Packers’ No. 1 WR

The Green Bay Packers might officially have a new number one wide receiver. Green Bay hopes to hand the reins to 2025 first-round pick Matthew Golden, but there are lingering questions after a quiet rookie season. However, early reports out of Packers OTAs is that Golden has been the top target for quarterback Jordan Love.

Some of this can be taken with a grain of salt, considering it is early June. Christian Watson and Jayden Reed are the top options at wide receiver, and Tucker Kraft is serious competition at tight end. However, all three are established veterans, and all three suffered injuries last year. In the case of Kraft, he was not even working out with the team as he rehabbed back into playing shape.

OTAs are more valuable for the younger players than anyone else because of how much they can pick things up to get ready for training camp. So, it would make sense for Love to key in on Golden, who he knows needs to step up.

On the other hand, there is a real reason to believe that Golden can be the Packers’ top target. It likely starts with the idea that the Packers coaching staff and Love want it.

The Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Corps Would Fit Well With Matthew Golden At the Top

At their best, the Packers have three super-defined role players in Reed, Watson, and Kraft. Kraft is tough to drag down after the catch and good near the line. Reed is a slot player who can be used in a lot of different ways, and Watson is an outside speed threat. When they are all working together, they can create a lot of mismatches.

However, they need a receiver who can beat man coverage and separate on his own so that the scheme can open the other receivers up.

This is why Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs have led the team in targets in past seasons, because they are the go-to guys who can beat tough coverage. Those two are gone, so all of that responsibility now sits on Golden.

For Love, it gives him the person he can throw the ball to and know that he will be there. So, while the Packers and Love will always let the top receivers show themselves, the offense would be at its best if Golden is the number one.

Golden Has a Lot to Prove in Year 2

It is easy to get excited, but Golden is coming off of a less-than-stellar rookie season. He produced just 361 yards as a rookie. It is fair that the opportunities were not there because he was drafted into a crowded wide receiver room. However, he also averaged just 1.53 yards per route run. So, even when he was getting chances on the field, he was not producing. That includes his stellar postseason with a big catch against the Bears. He averaged 1.35 YPRR in the regular season.

So, Golden will have more opportunities but has to show that he can produce in them.