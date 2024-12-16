Packers’ Jordan Love Calls Out Breakout Rookie’s ‘Crazy’ Game

Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper

No doubt, one of the weak spots on the Packers roster over the last few years has been in the middle of the defense, where the team has struggled to find active, play-making linebackers who wreak a little havoc when needed. And as this season has unfolded, with new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley at the helm and the team adjusting to his defense, it’s clear that the Packers have found a young player with star potential to fill that void: Edgerrin Cooper.

Cooper has made a bigger and bigger impact each week, as it has become clear he is an ideal fit for Hafley’s defense. He played a total of 18 snaps in the first two weeks of the season, but that number has been increasing each week and now, it seems the Packers can’t get him off the field.

Cooper, coming back from missing three games with a hamstring injury, played 51 snaps on Sunday night against the Seahawks, a 30-13 win.

With good reason. Cooper was unstoppable in the game, with seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, two broken up passes, two quarterback hits, a sack and a big fourth-quarter interception that sucked the air out of any potential Seattle comeback attempt.

On the “Sunday Night Football” broadcast, analyst Cris Collinsworth said, “We are seeing an emerging star in the National Football League, he can do it all.”

Packers’ Jordan Love Pointed to Edgerrin Cooper Postgame

Indeed, Cooper was impressive in Week 15, with the Packers social media team even hyping him up as a potential Pro Bowl candidate. He logged a remarkable 93.8 grade for the week at Pro Football Focus, which was the highest on the team, and raises his season grade to 77.0, which ranks eighth among all linebackers.

Cooper was drafted in the second round last year, with the 45th pick.

In the locker room, after the Packers win in Seattle, coach Matt LaFleur reportedly read off Cooper’s stats to the team to highlight his do-it-all performance. After the game, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today, Packers star quarterback Jordan Love told reporters, “He had a crazy game. He’s a phenomenal player.”

Cooper certainly attracted attention. During the game, ESPN analyst and former NFL defensive back Louis Riddick (a GM candidate for the Jets), wrote on Twitter/X: “There’s that man…#56 Edgerrin Cooper.”

Cooper is not among the leaders in betting odds for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year–Jared Verse of the Rams leads that board–but that could soon change.