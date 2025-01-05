Packers QB Jordan Love Gets Bad Injury News Ahead of Playoffs

The Green Bay Packers have pulled Jordan Love from the team’s final regular season contest of the season due to an injury to his throwing arm.

Green Bay yanked its starting quarterback due to what the broadcast later confirmed was an elbow injury for Love that occurred early in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 5.

The Packers were trailing 14-3 at the time and driving toward another score when Love got hurt in a game that includes stakes for Green Bay, though not crucial stakes. The Packers are already guaranteed a playoff spot, though they are jockeying with the Washington Commanders in Week 18 for the No. 6 seed in the seven-team NFC field.

Should Green Bay lose to Chicago Sunday, or if Washington beats the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers will finish with the No. 7 seed and travel to play the second-seeded Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 6 seed will play either the Los Angeles Rams or whichever team comes out on top of the NFC South Division: either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Atlanta Falcons.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis entered the contest for Love and completed the scoring drive for Green Bay, pulling the Packers to within four points at 14-10.

Meanwhile, team doctors examined Love’s throwing arm on the sidelines. The broadcast noted near the end of the second half that Love was questionable to return.

