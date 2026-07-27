Packers’ Biggest Strength Comes With a Major Catch

The Green Bay Packers‘ current roster has so many questions that even the biggest strength on the team comes with a question along with it. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report went through the biggest strength on every roster and listed the offensive backfield as the Packers ‘ biggest strength.

The duo of Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs is strong. However, many debate Love’s place in the NFL hierarchy, and Jacobs brings plenty of questions into the season.

The Green Bay Packers’ Biggest Strength is the Offensive Backfield

Jordan Love is definitely viewed as an asset more than a liability. However, there are questions about how high his potential is and what he can bring to the Packers. Some view him as fringe top five, and in that case, he is a clear strength. However, some view him in the same tier as average or slightly below average options. This is not the best strength to offer.

The same can be said for Jacobs. He is now a borderline top ten running back. After his first year with the Packers, he was a clear strength on the roster. However, he dropped from 1,329 yards on the ground to 929 the following year.

He also dropped from 78.2 yards per game to 61.9. Beyond that, he is now dealing with legal issues off the field. All indications are that the issues will not be resolved in time for him to face NFL discipline this year.

Still, that is just one more thing that has to be added to the concerns about a player who should be their best asset.

The Packers Roster Brings Plenty of Questions

The issue is that it is hard to find the defined strengths of the Packers roster right now. The offensive line has three players entering the year in new starting roles. At wide receiver, they are looking for Matthew Golden to take a big step forward. They are also looking for both Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Tucker Kraft to be much healthier than the season prior.

On defense, the star of the show is Micah Parsons, and he is expected to miss the first couple of weeks of the season. They do have a new linebacker, but the Indianapolis Colts traded him, thinking that his best days are behind him.

Meanwhile, there is expected to be open competition at cornerback. The safety room looks good, but it is not a surprise to see the backfield get the praise when the roster has questions like this.

The real strength of Green Bay right now might be Matt LaFleur. Packers fans do not want to admit it because he comes up short in the postseason. However, few coaches win as often as LaFleur in the regular season.

He brings stability on offense, which is hard to find in the modern NFL. If the Packers can sort out all of these questions, it will be another feather in the cap of their head coach. If LaFleur can get his team over the playoff hump and at least make a run, his reputation will improve dramatically.