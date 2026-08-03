Packers QB Jordan Love’s Latest Update Will Anger Bears Fans

After the battles between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears last season, it’s safe to say that the rivalry is very much back and healthy once again. Jordan Love and Caleb Williams will form a long-term battle against each other.

With that being said, the Bears got the better of the Packers last season.

During the regular season, the bitter rivals split with one win apiece. However, the playoffs were where Chicago got the better of Green Bay. Despite leading 21-3 at halftime in their Wild Card matchup, the Packers ended up suffering a brutal collapse and were eliminated from Super Bowl contention.

Heading into the upcoming 2026 NFL season, the two fan bases have been chirping back and forth at each other. The debate between which starting quarterback is better has been getting very hot.

Keeping that in mind, a new ranking has been revealed that will anger the Chicago fan base.

Packers’ Jordan Love Ranked Above Caleb Williams

Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department has revealed their quarterback rankings for the 2026 season. In those rankings, it was decided that Love was the better signal caller.

Love came in ranked at No. 9, while Williams ended up landing in the No. 13 slot.

Here is some of what the scouting department had to say about Love.

“Love continues to play at a highly efficient level and pace for the Packers. His accuracy, footwork, and ball placement are very good and getting better. He cut down on his interceptions compared to 2024, but there are head-scratching decisions where he tests heavily targeted weapons. He’s on the cusp of elevating his game, but postseason moments and success will dictate where he ultimately lands among his peers.”

Williams received some love from Bleacher Report as well, despite being ranked below the Green Bay star quarterback.

“He is still trying to find that happy medium and consistency with his accuracy. Williams has precision passes on tape and more than a few bad misses. He completed 58% of his passes last season; that mark must rise above 60% going forward. The game is slowing down, but he still needs to work on his processing and decision-making. Williams is an ascending player who is on the brink of stardom if he can iron out the correctable wrinkles in his game.”

Jordan Love Must Take the Next Step in 2026

Since taking over as the Packers’ starting quarterback back in 2023 from Aaron Rodgers, Love has been a high quality quarterback. He has been a borderline star, but has been unable to officially make that leap.

Last season, Green Bay saw Love complete 66.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 15 games. Those numbers are solid, but they aren’t quite what the Packers want to see.

It’s time for Love to truly show that he’s a star-caliber quarterback.

He’ll need to improve his regular season numbers, but the playoffs are where things matter the most. Should Love be able to lead Green Bay on a deep playoff run, he will have finally arrived as the superstar many expect him to be.

All of that being said, the 2026 NFL season can’t get here soon enough. The Packers vs. Bears matchups are going to be more entertaining than they have been in years.