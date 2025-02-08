Jordan Love Makes Bold Prediction on Packers 2025 NFL Draft Pick

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love had an encouraging 2024 season, finishing with an 11-6 record and securing a playoff berth. However, their postseason run was cut short with a Wild Card Round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the early exit, many viewed the season as a step in the right direction, particularly with Love showing significant growth as the team’s starting quarterback.

As the offseason begins, the focus now shifts to improving the roster, with the 2025 NFL Draft playing a major role in shaping the team’s future. The Packers hold the No. 23 overall pick, giving them a valuable opportunity to add an impact player who can help push them further in the playoffs next season. One of the biggest questions surrounding Green Bay is whether they will continue their long-standing tradition of prioritizing defense or make a rare first-round investment in the offense.

During a recent interview on the Up And Adams Show, Love was asked who he thought the Packers should target with their top pick. His response was both candid and predictable.

“That’s a great question, let’s see,” Love said. “Knowing the Green Bay Packers, I think we’re gonna go defense.”

Packers’ History of Drafting Defense in the First Round

Love’s assumption aligns with Green Bay’s well-documented draft history. The franchise has consistently favored defense when making first-round selections, a trend that has remained unchanged for nearly two decades.

Since 2005, the Packers have made 21 first-round picks, but only five of those have been offensive players. Those selections include quarterback Aaron Rodgers (2005), offensive tackles Bryan Bulaga (2010) and Derek Sherrod (2011), Love (2020), and offensive tackle Jordan Morgan (2024).

This pattern has held steady under two different general managers. Ted Thompson, who ran the front office from 2005 to 2017, frequently prioritized defense to maintain a competitive unit. His successor, Brian Gutekunst, has largely followed the same strategy, continuing to build the defense through the draft.

Will the Packers Stick to Tradition or Shift Focus?

Although Green Bay’s history suggests they will once again draft a defensive player, there are arguments for taking an offensive approach this year. The Packers have built a promising young core on offense, but additional reinforcements—particularly at wide receiver or the interior offensive line—could help take the unit to the next level. Love’s progression last season was a major positive, and providing him with more playmakers could accelerate his development even further.

On the other hand, the defense still has areas that need improvement. Adding a top-tier cornerback, linebacker, or defensive lineman could strengthen the unit and help the team compete at a higher level in 2025. Even drafting an edge rusher to pair with Rashan Gary would go a long way to giving Jeff Hafley’s defense some extra firepower next season.

With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, all eyes will be on the Green Bay Packers as they decide how to use their No. 23 pick. Whether they continue their defensive-first approach or shift gears to support their young quarterback, this selection will be crucial in determining Green Bay’s trajectory for the upcoming season and beyond.