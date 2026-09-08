Matt LaFleur Speaks out on Jordan Love Ahead of 2026 Season Opener

Quarterback Jordan Love has at least a .500 record against the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions during the regular season in his career. But he’s 4-5 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Love will look to improve that mark Sunday at US Bank Stadium where the Packers haven’t won since December 2023.

Although the record isn’t great against the Vikings, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear there isn’t anybody else he’d rather have behind center against Brian Flores in the season opener.

On Monday, LaFleur addressed how much improvement Love has made entering his fourth season as a starter.

“To watch where he came from to where he is now, I don’t know if anyone would have guessed that he could come that far, and that’s a credit to him,” said LaFleur. “It’s not a surprise to me in regards to how even-keel he stays throughout the course of a game. You have to make split-second decisions, and some of these looks are really tough.

“You’re not always going to be right. But what’s been so impressive about me, he has a plan. So if it’s not right, he knows how to get the ball out of his hands.”

Matt LaFleur Raves About QB Jordan Love

Getty Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed quarterback Jordan Love’s development into an elite signal-caller before facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

LaFleur has been one of Love’s biggest advocates this offseason. During training camp, LaFleur made his biggest Love assertion, stating that he is better than Aaron Rodgers was at setting protections at the line of scrimmage.

Honestly, it’s now time Love supports that talk taking another step in his development this fall.

In 2025, Love completed a career-best 66.3% of his passes and posted his best touchdown-to-interception ratio ever — 23 touchdowns versus six interceptions. He’s also led the Packers to fewer losses than the previous year in each of his seasons as a starter.

But he has also never won more than nine games in a campaign. Love also hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2023 season.

The Packers fan base wants to more winning with Love behind center, especially in the postseason. Love has lost three straight playoff games since his first win although the quarterback did have 323 passing yards with four touchdowns with zero interceptions in Green Bay’s postseason defeat in January.

That loss was to the Bears. Love and the Packers can begin their redemption tour this fall against the Vikings, a team Love has struggled more against during the regular season.

Love has averaged 6.7 yards per pass against the Vikings in his career, which is nearly a yard lower than his career 7.6 average. But he does have nine touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Flores’s defense is a tough matchup for any quarterback. LaFleur added Monday that it is also challenging playing in Minnesota.

LaFleur’s Record Against Vikings

Getty Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers will open the regular season on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

Similar to Love, the Vikings have given LaFleur some trouble, especially lately.

LaFleur began his tenure 5-3, which included a 3-0 start, against the Vikings. Rodgers started all eight of those games.

But since the NFC North rival added Flores as defensive coordinator, LaFleur is 2-4 against the Vikings.

Minnesota isn’t the favorite to win the division this year. But it would still be a significant victory for the Packers to knock off the Vikings in Week 1. Road division victories are always key in the NFL. For the Packers, though, if things are different against the Viking, perhaps the playoffs will be too.