Analyst Bluntly States What’s Holding Jordan Love Back From MVP Talk

The Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is so close to breaking out and becoming a known MVP candidate, but it has not quite happened yet in his first three years. One of the biggest things holding him back is the lack of an elite weapon, according to Brad Gagnon.

Gagnon argues that the Packers have a lot of quality options, but none that are established No. 1 targets. Without this, Love has not been able to hit his ceiling.

This is an interesting debate in Green Bay, because the combination of play calling, offensive line, and the fact that he has plenty of quality skill players is a reason why some fans think that he is overrated. Meanwhile, those same skill players might be underrating him in the national presence.

The Green Bay Packers Have Not Had a Number One Receiver Emerge

In 2023, Romeo Doubs led the team in targets, but Jayden Reed led the team in yards. Dontayvion Wicks was third in all areas. In 2024, Wicks led the team in targets, Reed led the team in yards, and Doubs was fourth in yards behind Tucker Kraft and Christian Watson. Wicks was fifth in yards despite leading the team in targets.

Last year, Kraft led the team in receiving through nine games while Reed was hurt. Doubs ended up leading the team in targets and yards, although Watson and Kraft had the best yards per game metrics. Overall, it has been a confusing mess every year with no defined order.

The Green Bay Packers Wide Receivers are More Defined in 2026

Doubs signed with the New England Patriots this offseason, and Wicks was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. While it hurts the overall talent of the wide receiver corps and takes away two of their five best pass catchers during the Love era, it also opens up the offense for the rest of the group and makes room for rookie Matthew Golden.

Golden can step into the role that Doubs had on the outside as the quick target earner. He was a first-round pick and is expected to be an upgrade. Watson has been great on a per-game basis, and if he can stay healthy, it would give Love a full-season weapon he has not had.

Reed is always a threat to lead the team in receiving, but he is mostly a slot option. Still, with the other two taking up all of the outside snaps, it should make his life easier, and he should get back to being efficient on a per-target basis.

Beyond that, Kraft was emerging as one of the best tight ends in the NFL before his ACL injury. He could end up as the Packers’ best passing game threat when everything is said and done.

Golden has the pedigree, Watson has flashed it in glimpses, Reed has led the team before, and Kraft has led the team in spurts. If any of them can take a legitimate step, it could lead to Love getting national recognition.