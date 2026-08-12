Packers Announce Jordan Love News Before Preseason Opener

The Green Bay Packers and star quarterback Jordan Love will kick off their 2026 NFL preseason schedule on Thursday night against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At this point in time, both Love and Rodgers are expected to play some throughout the game. It could very well be the last time that Rodgers plays against the Packers before his expected retirement at the conclusion of the 2026 campaign.

While it’s just a preseason game, watching Love and Rodgers share the field is a storyline to watch. Of course, Love took over the starting job in Green Bay from Rodgers after the Packers traded the future Hall of Fame quarterback to the New York Jets a few years back.

Keeping that in mind, head coach Matt LaFleur has shared some news about Love leading up to the first preseason game of the year.

Packers’ Matt LaFleur Offers Jordan Love Update for Preseason Opener

As shared by NFL.com’s Jason Hirschhorn, LaFleur made it clear that Love will play against the Steelers. He also noted that there is no set snap count for the quarterback.

“It’s pretty fluid in regards to how many snaps. But I do think there’s a lot of value for all our guys to get mentally prepared to go play a game,” LaFleur said.

Even though he didn’t offer a firm snap count, it isn’t likely that Love will play a lot. Over the last couple of years, the star quarterback has been forced to miss time due to injury. Green Bay won’t want to put him at too much risk.

That being said, the Packers have learned from years past not to sit their starters out for an entire preseason. Green Bay is looking to avoid a slow start to the regular season.

What to Expect From Jordan Love This Season

Entering the 2026 season, the Packers are facing a lot of pressure and high expectations. They have been a borderline contender in the NFC over the last couple of years, but have been unable to make a run to the Super Bowl.

This year, anything short of a deep playoff run would be a “bust” season.

Love completed 66.3 percent of his pass attempts last season for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Those aren’t bad numbers, but they were not close to the expectations. It’s time for him to show that he can truly take the leap to stardom.

If Green Bay is going to make a championship run, Love’s game will need to improve. He has an extremely high ceiling and hopefully this is the season he starts showing some of that top-line potential.

Fans will get their first look at Love against Pittsburgh on Thursday night with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.