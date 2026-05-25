Packers Share Major Jordan Love Personal Update

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love recently reached a personal milestone.

His wife, Ronika Stone Love, gave birth to the couple’s first child together.

On social media, the Packers welcomed Love’s newborn daughter by posting a picture of the family together on X. The team congratulated both the quarterback and his Ronika as well on Saturday.

Shortly before the team announcement, Ronika shared the couple were celebrating the end of their first month with their daughter, Rayna Capri.

“A full month with our little ray of sunshine. Rayna Capri Love thank you for making our family whole, you are our everything,” wrote Ronika on Instagram.

Ronika included the same photo the Packers did in their post, along with several other pictures of them and the newborn baby.