Jordan Love, Packers Make the Wrong Kind of NFL History With Week 2 Victory

A win is a win is a win in the NFL. That should especially be the case for a team such as the Green Bay Packers, who entered Week 2 with a six-game losing streak.

But quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers won one of the ugliest games one could ever see Sunday versus the New York Jets. Actually, from a statistical standpoint, it might be the absolute ugliest.

According to ESPN Insights, the Packers became the first team with under 200 yards of offense, more than 100 penalty yards and a negative turnover margin to win an NFL game since before the United States entered World War II.

NFL teams haven’t achieved all three specific categories that the Packers fulfilled in Week 2 versus the Jets very often over the past 85 yards. But since 1941, NFL teams were 0-44 before Sunday when they had a checkmark next to all those dubious team statistics.

Even with overtime, the Packers finish a yard shy of 200 with 199 total yards of offense. But they kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime to win their first game of the 2026 campaign.

The Packers defeated the Jets 20-17.

Jordan Love Leads Green Bay to Comeback Win

Getty Quarterback Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers made dubious history in their victory against the New York Jets.

During their six-game losing streak, the Packers blew double-digit leads multiple times. In Week 2, Love flipped the script, leading the Packers to a victory after the team trailed by 10 points.

The Packers were out-gained even in the fourth quarter. But the team used 55 offensive yards and a 63-yard punt return from Skyy Moore to tally 10 points to force overtime.

Then a 5-play, 58-yard drive in overtime after the defense stopped the Jets to begin the extra period secured the victory.

“It’s a huge win. It’s one of those games where you just got to keep fighting,” said Love. “It wasn’t pretty. A lot of that game, and we’ve been in these situations before, where we’ve lost these games, and I think the mindset there is, just keep fighting. That’s what we did today.

“Obviously, a lot of stuff to clean up — it wasn’t pretty, but definitely a much needed win.”

Packers’ Matt LaFleur on Sloppy Play

Getty Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers struggled with penalties for the second consecutive week to open the 2026 NFL campaign.

The Packers won’t have a lot of time to clean up their mistakes. Green Bay will host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football to begin the NFL’s Week 3.

But LaFleur’s Packers would greatly benefit by cutting down on their penalties. Against the Jets, they had 14 fouls for 133 yards. That was after committing 12 accepted penalties for 98 yards in Week 1.

“We got to take a look at it,” LaFleur said of the penalties. “Certainly, the ones that where, you know, [Javon Bullard] gets caught for taunting when we’re off the grass, anything directed towards a player from another team, even though that was his former teammate, the officials don’t know what you’re saying …

“But the ones that are just mind blowing are the false starts, jumping offsides, lining up offsides. Those are the ones that will get you beat.”

Perhaps the Packers will commit fewer pre-snap penalties back at Lambeau Field. The team will host the Falcons for their home opener Thursday.