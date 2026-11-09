Packers’ Jordan Love Gets Major Props After ‘Nearly Perfect’ Game vs. Patriots

The Green Bay Packers have gone through their lumps during the 2026 NFL campaign. In the NFC North, which is arguably the toughest division the league has ever seen, there could be more difficult days ahead.

But the Packers are going to be involved in any NFC playoff conversation the rest of the season because of quarterback Jordan Love. For that reason, the signal-caller should also hear his name in MVP discussions during the final two months of the campaign.

That already began Monday, as multiple NFL insiders from The Athletic sang Love’s praises.

“He entered Sunday with 100 more passing yards than second-leading passer Stafford,” wrote The Athletic’s Mike Jones. “He has now recorded multiple passing touchdowns in eight of his nine games this season, which is tied for first in the league.

Love somehow flies under the radar as the Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow types light it up, but Love certainly is delivering an elite campaign.

Arguably, Love has carried the Packers offense through the first half of 2026. The team’s offensive line has improved but isn’t an elite unit. The team has also featured an historically bad running game.

“What he’s doing this season with the Packers’ makeshift offensive line and inability to get the run game going is impressive. Plus, the Packers came into this game leading the league in dropped passes,” The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen wrote. “Love is playing like the most aggressive quarterback in the league while playing within structure and reasonably taking care of the ball.

“The way he’s finding and throwing the ball deep this season is special. If it continues, it should be a season to remember, especially in an era when defenses are trying hard to take away the deep ball.”

Packers’ Jordan Love in Midseason MVP Conversation

There’s a lot of football left in the 2026 NFL season. But the Packers offense keeps improving behind Love’s play.

The Packers quarterback was extremely impressive on the road against a usually good Patriots defense. Love completed 23 of 29 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns.

Green Bay’s signal-caller has multiple touchdown passes in three consecutive weeks. The Packers have also won five of their last six games, with their only loss being on the road against the Detroit Lions in a game that was filled with controversial penalties.

Love will have to continue his pace to win MVP. But after Sunday, he’s firmly in the conversation entering Week 10.

“Love will be firmly established as one of the top few quarterbacks in the league if he plays like he has over 17 games and helps his team win big games when the stakes are the highest,” wrote The Athletic’s Dan Pompei.

Love Reaching Another Level in 2026

The Packers pretty obviously expected Love to become an elite quarterback. Some in Green Bay circles might have argued that he was already in that realm before this fall. That would be why the Packers signed Love to a $220 million deal.

But with his recent stretch of success, it does appear as though Love is getting even better. That’s what the numbers reflect.

Love leads the NFL with 2,618 passing yards after nine weeks. He also has 19 touchdowns versus six interceptions.