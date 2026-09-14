Jordan Love Reacts to Packers Latest Implosion vs. Vikings

It’s a new season but largely the same story to begin 2026 for the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers were in control, ahead by double digits, in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. But then one play appeared to swing the momentum. What ensued was an avalanche of Vikings points — 29 unanswered to end the game.

Green Bay has now lost six straight, including four in the NFC North despite holding double-digit, second-half leads in three of those contests.

Quarterback Jordan Love responded to the Packers latest fourth quarter implosion after losing 39-22 on Sunday.

“We’ve got to keep getting better, keep working, keep going back to the drawing board and finding what went wrong,” said Love. “Where we can improve and obviously, just keep working.”

Jordan Love, Packers Can’t Finish Against Vikings

Getty Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love addressed the team’s latest second-half implosion in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

This isn’t the first time over the past several Packers games that Love has had to answer questions about playing better in the fourth quarter. It’s been a house of horrors in the fourth quarter during Green Bay’s current six-game losing streak.

During the losing streak, opponents have outscored the Packers 84-15. That includes the 22-0 fourth quarter the Vikings had Sunday.

Green Bay hasn’t tallied more points than an opponent in the fourth quarter since Week 12 last season.

All summer, the Packers emphasized being better late in games. That emphasis didn’t make a difference in Week 1.

Love, though, stressed that the team’s message isn’t falling on deaf ears. He conveyed the Packers have to keep working hard to find answers until they fix the late-game issues.

“That’s the NFL. All these games find ways to be close at the end. We’ve got to find ways to be our best,” Love told reporters. “We’ve talked about it time and time again. I think we’ll keep talking about it unless we figure it out and do something about it. We’ll be better. We’ll get back to work.

“It’s Week 1. We’ve got a long journey ahead of us. But it’s all about getting back to work. Getting back to the drawing board. Looking at everybody. Finding ways that everybody in the locker room can improve and what we did good and what we can improve on.”