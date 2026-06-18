Jordan Love Offers Revealing Comments About Packers Receivers

The Green Bay Packers and star quarterback Jordan Love are facing high expectations heading into the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

Once again, the team will enter the year with Super Bowl aspirations. At this point, the franchise is facing a championship or bust kind of season. A lot of pressure is on Love to take a step forward and become a bonafide superstar.

With that being said, the Packers did go through an offseason of change. Quite a few key players from the 2025 season left town. The wide receiver room looks a lot different.

In free agency, Green Bay saw Romeo Doubs leave town to sign with the New England Patriots. Brian Gutekunst also pulled off a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that sent Dontayvion Wicks packing.

Keeping all of that in mind, Love has now spoken out with his honest thoughts about the current wide receiver room that he’ll have to work with.

Jordan Love Gets Honest About Packers’ Wide Receivers

During an appearance on “The Insiders,” Love opened up with his thoughts on the weapons he’ll be throwing to. He sounds confident in his new-look wide receiver room.

Love also wished his former wideouts the best.

“We lost a couple guys in our receiver room,” Love said. “I’m happy for those guys and where they’re going. But we still got some great weapons. Christian [Watson], [Jayden Reed], [Matthew] Golden, so we got some weapons. Once we get [Tucker Kraft] back healthy, we’ll be at full strength.”

For the Packers to be a true Super Bowl contender, they will need to have a high-powered offense. Hopefully, they have enough of a supporting cast for Love to flourish.

Plenty of Other WR Decisions Were Made by Green Bay

Outside of the departures of both Doubs and Wicks, Green Bay made some other key decisions at the position.

Christian Watson entered the NFL offseason as a potential extension candidate. Not long ago, the Packers were able to work out a new deal with him. The two parties agreed to terms on a four-year, $110.5 million contract.

Another potential extension candidate was Jayden Reed. Green Bay also got a new deal done with him. Reed received a three-year, $50.25 million deal.

Both of those players are clearly going to be key fixtures of the Packers’ offense for years to come. Matthew Golden and Savion Williams will also be asked to play much bigger roles in their second seasons.

On the outside looking in, Green Bay has a lot of talent at wide receiver. The Packers are still lacking a true No. 1 wideout, which could be a problem. Love will be asked to elevate the play of his wide receivers throughout the 2026 season.