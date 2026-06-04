Packers’ Jordan Love Reveals New Strength After Becoming a Dad

The Green Bay Packers and star franchise quarterback Jordan Love are getting ready for the 2026 NFL season to arrive. For Love, it will be his first season as a dad.

Love and his wife, Ronika Stone, welcomed their first child together in May. Her name is Rayna Capri Love.

With the season coming up quickly, Love has revealed a new strength that he has after becoming a dad.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman shared what Love had to say about his newfound strength. He is apparently much stronger now that dad strength has kicked in.

“Jordan Love says he’s benching 400 pounds now because of his new dad strength,” Schneidman wrote on X.

Can Jordan Love Take Another Leap for the Packers in 2026?

Since taking over as the Packers’ starting quarterback from Aaron Rodgers, Love has been a star. However, he has yet to take the leap that some fans were expecting.

During the 2025 NFL season, Love played in 15 games. He completed 66.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Throughout his 57-game NFL career thus far, he has thrown for 11,535 yards, 83 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions, while completing 64.3 percent of his passes.

At the end of the day, those are solid numbers for the 27-year-old star. However, there is clear room for improvement. The expectation from Love this season is that he should make a case to be in the NFL MVP conversation.

Until that day comes, Love will always be a very good player who hasn’t quite reached the level expected from him.

Green Bay Has Provided Love With a Solid Supporting Cast

Entering the 2026 season, the Green Bay offense will look slightly different. Brian Gutekunst and the front office have changed up the wide receiver room.

Gone are both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks.

Doubs ended up leaving the Packers in free agency to sign a lucrative contract with the New England Patriots. Wicks, on the other hand, was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

At the top of the depth chart, Green Bay will have Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden. Savion Williams could also play an important role for the Packers’ offense.

Both Watson and Reed have received contract extensions this offseason. Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave will once again lead the way at tight end.

On paper, Green Bay has a potentially elite offense. Now, it’s time for Love to take another leap and prove that he’s the superstar the Packers know he can be.