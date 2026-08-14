Jordan Love Opens Up on Conversation With Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers do not have a long line of starting quarterbacks in recent history, so any time two of the best in the franchise get together, it is a notable occasion. Current Packers quarterback Jordan Love noted that he got to spend some time with Aaron Rodgers before the team’s preseason opener with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Love was able to reflect on the valuable time that he gets to spend with his former teammate, and someone who used to be a leader to him.

Love spent three years under Rodgers. This is a notable difference from head coach Matt LaFleur, who missed getting a chance to speak with Rodgers despite working with him for four seasons.

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Speaks to Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

When the Packers traded up to take Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it was viewed as a bold and shocking move. Rodgers was just coming off an MVP season, and the team made it to the conference championship.

The thought was that any player added to help the current roster win would have been a better decision. Love sat behind Rodgers for three years and watched the team make two playoff runs. However, they came up short in both efforts.

After missing the playoffs in Love’s third season, the Packers moved on from Rodgers and decided to start the draft pick. Things immediately rebounded, as the Packers made the playoffs in his first season as a starter. They even won a playoff game.

However, they have been unable to build on that. The team has suffered first-round losses in the past two seasons with Love as their starter. Rodgers has not won a playoff game since leaving Green Bay and has only made the playoffs once in his three years since. So, even with the playoff exits, it looks like the Packers made the right decision.

Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers Have a Strong Relationship

Considering Love being drafted by Green Bay was similar to the team drafting Rodgers with Brett Favre at quarterback, there were questions about what their relationship would be.

Favre was famously hard on Rodgers and did not help him with his development. The two have had a sour relationship, although they have attempted to repair things at times over the years.

Rodgers has made sure to make sure it is not the same way with Love. Love is always clear in praising Rodgers for helping him develop. Matt LaFleur said that Love has surpassed Rodgers in areas because of the help from the Hall of Fame quarterback.

So, of course, they remained friendly when squaring off in the preseason. Rodgers did not play in the game, but Love started and played one drive. He was 3-for-5 for 18 yards, but he did lead the Packers on a field goal drive during his only drive on the field.

Now, the two will go their separate ways until the next time, likely when Rodgers is retired.