Jordan Love Predicts Forgotten Packers Pick Becomes Playmaker

One player that Jordan Love is excited to see take a step in 2026 is Savion Williams. The Green Bay Packers second-year wide receiver is more comfortable in the offense now.

“I think he is a guy that once he gets more comfortable on the field and gets more opportunities, he can make some plays for us as well,” Love stated.

This would be a valuable development for the Packers. Williams was drafted 87th overall last year, so the team is looking for a legitimate role from him now that he is in his second NFL season.

However, his rookie season left more questions about how he will be used than it did provide answers on whether he can be an impact player in the NFL.

Williams had 11 carries for 37 yards and 10 catches for 78 yards. He only played 91 snaps as well. Williams had 65 snaps at wide receiver, with 38 coming from the slot. He also had seven snaps as an in-line tight end, three snaps at quarterback, and 16 snaps in the backfield.

So, his versatility is a strength of his game, but he is also currently a master of none, which makes it hard to get him on the field in any capacity. Love believes that now that he is more settled into the NFL, it will be easier to find his place.

Jordan Love is Buying Second-Year Breakout From Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Savion Williams

Perhaps the best reason to believe in Williams is that opportunity should be presented to him. At receiver, the Packers moved on from both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason, which will open a lot of targets in the passing game.

The team is looking for Matthew Golden to gain a lot of the targets, but he has not proven enough yet. Christian Watson signed an extension, but has not finished a full season due to health issues yet. Meanwhile, Jayden Reed is also coming back from an injury and is only a slot option.

So, there is room in the receiver room for him to get more snaps and targets. In the running back room, Josh Jacobs is dealing with an off-the-field matter. Whether he misses time or not is still up in the air. Behind him is MarShawn Lloyd, who has not been able to stay healthy, and Christopher Brooks, who has done little in his NFL career.

So, if Williams does not have a big year, it will not be for lack of opportunity.

Packers are Leaning Into Former Draft Picks Carrying Team in 2026

This is going to be a big year for a lot of former Packers draft picks. Neither Williams nor Golden did much as rookies, and now they are expected to be big pieces of the passing attack. At left tackle, former first-round pick Jordan Morgan will get his first look at his future position.

On defense, former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness is running out of excuses as he looks to lead the edge rushers without Micah Parsons. The team is looking for more from Edgerrin Cooper in his third year as well.