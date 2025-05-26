Packers QB Jordan Love Sends Strong Message to New Teammate

It’s been less than a month, but Jordan Love is already in love with his newest offensive weapon.

The veteran quarterback was asked about Matthew Golden, and he offered a ringing endorsement for the rookie who the Green Bay Packers chose from the University of Texas with the 23rd pick at the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Just the start we’ve had, doing routes and stuff like that, he looks like a stud,” Love told Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter). “He looks like a very polished receiver, and I’m excited to see just how far he can take it.”

Who is the Packers’ No. 1 wide receiver?

The Packers have successfully reached the playoffs in two straight seasons with Love as the starting quarterback without having a true No. 1 wideout.

At times, Christian Watson has played like Love’s top target. Jayden Reed has led the Packers in yards and catches in consecutive seasons, but Romeo Doubs shared the team lead in TDs in 2023.

But with Watson rehabbing from a devastating torn ACL injury, which he sustained in Week 18 last season, and Golden’s presence threatens to throw some much-needed skill into the Packers’ receiving room.

In three seasons split between the University of Houston and Texas, Golden posted 134 catches, 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns. He posted an SEC-high nine receiving TDs in 2024 — even at a relatively undersized, 5-11, 191 pounds — then wowed teams with a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in the winter, the fastest time for a wideout at the event.

His eye-popping speed and proven on-field ability have made Golden a breakout candidate according to insiders like Tyler Dragon of USA Today.

“The Packers haven’t had a wide receiver top 1,000 yards since Davante Adams’ final season in Green Bay,” Dragon wrote. “Golden gives the Packers even more speed on the outside … Reed, Golden and Christian Watson all have the ability to take the top off of the defense.”

Though he’s only spent about a month as a member of the Packers, Golden told Schneidman he is already excited about the football-mad culture in Green Bay.

“I’m starting to realize Green Bay is not too big, so a lot of people are going to recognize me,” Golden said. “It’s a blessing just to be around people that care about you. For me, it’s just being able to show my face and shout it out [that] I love being here. I’m ready to put my best foot forward and go out there and play ball.”

Why Was Jordan Love Talking to Media?

Love spoke with Schneidman, and other Green Bay media, at the 25th annual Charity Softball Game, which he hosted this year at Neuroscience Group Field in nearby Appleton, Wisconsin.

Proceeds from the event went to Love’s charity Hands of 10ve, which seeks to “inspire and empower children from all backgrounds to engage in sports, promoting physical and mental well-being” and “raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention and foster stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community.

Aside from his night of charitable raising, Love also threw out the first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers game against the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field in Milwaukee.