Matt LaFleur Shares Update on Jordan Love Injury

The Green Bay Packers faithful got an unpleasant surprise on Wednesday when quarterback Jordan Love’s name showed up on the injury report, with Love himself being limited in practice.

Although Love, in his own words, is supposedly a lock to play in Sunday’s bout at the Detroit Lions, the seventh-year QB may not return to full practice on Thursday.

Speaking early on Oct. 22, head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about the origin of the injury to Love and what the team’s plans are for him over the next couple of days.

“Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that QB Jordan Love’s back was sore after Sunday against Dallas. LaFleur said he took some considerable hits and visited a chiropractor after the game because of some soreness in his back.” Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Thursday.

“Said they’ll see whether to limit him in practice.”

Jordan Love Could Once Again Be Limited in Practice

The Packers QB has managed to avoid any ultra-serious injuries since becoming Green Bay’s full time starter now for the fourth year.

But he has been hit with a series of minor ailments; a sprained MCL and groin pull in 2024; a torn ligament in his thumb followed by a concussion in 2025; and now a back problem in 2026.

From LaFleur’s attitude and Love’s fighting words, it does not appear that this will be a serious issue that will force the 27-year old to miss time.

Even if he does end up limited in practice on Thursday, the chance of Tyrod Taylor deputizing in this weekend for Love appears to be slim-to-none.