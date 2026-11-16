Jordan Love Sounds Off on Packers’ O-Line Woes in Vikings Loss

The Green Bay Packers could not stop the onslaught of pressure from the Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 10, and no one suffered more than quarterback Jordan Love.

Love spoke candidly about the team’s problems handling the Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 15.

“You don’t stand a chance sometimes when you’re facing pressure and the routes are still developing,” Love said, per a report from Ryan Wood of USA Today via X.

Jordan Love Faced Highest Pressure Rate of His Career Against Vikings in Week 10

The hard numbers were difficult to stomach in the aftermath of the Packers’ 20-point loss, as Vikings defenders hit Love 12 times, sacked him eight times and turned Green Bay over four times.

Meanwhile, the raw pressure rate ultimately equated into worst of Love’s NFL career.

“Jordan Love was pressured on 60% of his dropbacks (21-of-35) on Sunday, per ESPN Analytics. That’s a career high,” Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported. “Love has been pressured on at least half of his dropbacks three times in his career and they’ve all been this season. Two of them were against the Vikings.”

Love spoke directly to the issues that the offensive line had during his postgame press conference, saying that he’s been generally happy with the improvements the unit has made over the past several weeks.

“I definitely think pass [protection] has gotten a lot better previous weeks, and this is one of the games where they got us,” Love said.

“We’ll look at ways to improve, and we’ll kind of take a step back,” Love continued. “But definitely, they got after us today and give them credit. But I think the O-line has been doing a much better job.”

Head Coach Matt LaFleur Shouldered Majority of Blame for Packers’ Offensive Struggles Against Vikings

Green Bay was 5-1 over its previous six games with the lone loss coming to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field by three points in a game the Packers definitely could have won.

They also had legitimate gripes with the officiating in that contest, and had a few bad whistles gone the other way, or simply remained silent, the Packers might have been on a six-game win streak heading into Week 10.

But whatever happened before, Green Bay had no chance to best the Vikings on Sunday in retrospect, not to mention zero viable excuses for how poorly the offensive line protected Love.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur put much of the blame on himself and his staff for the way they prepared the players, or failed to prepare them, and for the playcalling specifically.

“Alright, that was a butt whooping today,” LaFleur said. “I was trying to rack my brain during the game, trying to call anything that could get the ball out of [Love’s] hands in a timely fashion, so I’ve just gotta take at look at exactly what happened up front because obviously it wasn’t good.”