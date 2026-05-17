Hi, Subscriber

New Packers LB Zaire Franklin Speaks out on QB Jordan Love

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jordan Love
Getty
New Green Bay Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin shared how much confidence he has in quarterback Jordan Love.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin wasn’t an NFL free agent this offseason. But he still had a say in where he landed in his March trade. In a recent media appearance, the linebacker explained he wanted to come to the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Jordan Love.

Franklin shared that while raving about Love during a guest spot on NFL Network’s The Insiders on Friday.

“It starts with the quarterback,” Franklin told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. “Jordan Love, I told him he was the main reason I came to Green Bay.

“I wasn’t coming to Green Bay or going to an organization without a proven franchise QB. He is that. He’s the type of quarterback you want to be around.

“Great manner in the locker room, competes his ass off, is constantly working to get better. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a QB1 just really raising the level of everybody by his work ethic like that. It’s really dope to see.”

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

0 Comments

New Packers LB Zaire Franklin Speaks out on QB Jordan Love

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x