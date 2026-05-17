New Packers LB Zaire Franklin Speaks out on QB Jordan Love

Linebacker Zaire Franklin wasn’t an NFL free agent this offseason. But he still had a say in where he landed in his March trade. In a recent media appearance, the linebacker explained he wanted to come to the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Jordan Love.

Franklin shared that while raving about Love during a guest spot on NFL Network’s The Insiders on Friday.

“It starts with the quarterback,” Franklin told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. “Jordan Love, I told him he was the main reason I came to Green Bay.

“I wasn’t coming to Green Bay or going to an organization without a proven franchise QB. He is that. He’s the type of quarterback you want to be around.

“Great manner in the locker room, competes his ass off, is constantly working to get better. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a QB1 just really raising the level of everybody by his work ethic like that. It’s really dope to see.”