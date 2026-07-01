Analyst Sounds Alarm on Packers First Year Starter

This will be the first year that 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan enters the year as a locked-in starter. It also could be the last year that is the case if things do not go well. The Green Bay Packers are giving Morgan a chance to prove himself, but he has a short leash, and the pressure is on. Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network was tabbed as the Packers player facing the most pressure entering the season.

“He’ll be making the switch from guard to tackle, which provides reason for concern,” Infante warns. “He ranked No. 59 out of 74 qualified guards last year in PFN OL Impact Scoring, and he’s kicking outside to where his flaws will be placed on an island.”

The good news is that the Packers are asking him to replace Rasheed Walker. Walker was a below-average starter who did not get much attention in free agency despite being a starting left tackle. The bad news is that the Packers are unsure whether Morgan is an upgrade.

Jordan Morgan is Facing the Most Pressure on the Green Bay Packers

Morgan only started in one game during his rookie season despite his draft status. He played 120 snaps at right guard and 65 at left guard, with the start being at left guard.

Morgan was not in line to start again in 2025, but he found himself in the lineup by Week 4 due to injuries around him. Still, while he did finally get some snaps at left tackle, it was only one of his 11 starts at the position.

Morgan had seven starts at right guard, three starts at right tackle, two starts at left guard, and one start at left tackle.

Entering his third year, he has 478 snaps at right guard, 256 snaps at left guard, 219 snaps at right tackle, and just 51 snaps at left tackle. Now, left tackle will be his primary position.

Packers Have Big Decision To Make With Morgan Following 2026 Season

One of the issues with slow-playing draft picks is that when they do get into the lineup, the team does not have long before they have to decide on a serious contract. Morgan will be ending his third season in 2026, so the Packers will have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option, extend him, or let him play out his fourth year without a contract afterwards.

This will not be an easy decision for a player who has not played left tackle much in the past two years, but will now be shifting out to that side in 2026. If Morgan plays well, they might have to pay him near the top of the market money. It would be deserved, but the sample would be small enough that he might not live up to the deal.

If he struggles, the Packers might feel a need to move on. However, that could end up with him blossoming with another team after developing in Green Bay. It is an important year for Morgan, but it will lead to an important decision for Green Bay.