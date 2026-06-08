Packers Season Hinging on Inexperienced Breakout Candidate

The Green Bay Packers 2026 season could very easily come down to how well left tackle Jordan Morgan plays. Morgan was listed as a breakout player by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report. Knox believes that now that Morgan has a position to settle into, he can be an impact player, raising the ceiling of the Packers’ offense.

Morgan was a first-round pick in 2024, so there is reason to buy into the potential. Green Bay saw his upside, and even though there was not an immediate path to playing time, they bet on what he can become. Morgan has just 13 starts in two NFL seasons, but now he is expected to start at left tackle for the team after they let Rasheed Walker walk in free agency.

If Morgan can be an upgrade over Walker, the Packers’ offense has a much higher ceiling than last year. However, there are questions as to whether that can really happen.

The Green Bay Packers are Relying on Jordan Morgan in 2026

Morgan played 186 snaps as a rookie and only started in one game. He played 120 snaps at right guard and got a start there, but then only played 65 snaps as the left guard.

In his second year, he played more, but it was in a reserve role again. Walker, Zach Tom, Aaron Banks, and Elgton Jenkins missed time during the year. When Jenkins missed, they slid Sean Rhyan into center and started Morgan at right guard. He also worked at left tackle, left guard, and right tackle.

Still, through two NFL seasons, left tackle is the spot where he has the fourth-most career snaps. He has 478 career snaps at left guard, 256 snaps at right guard, 148 snaps at right tackle, and then 51 snaps as the left tackle.

To be fair, Morgan does have 2,392 snaps at left tackle during his college career. However, that was back in 2023, and the reason he fell into the middle of the first round was that scouts questioned if he could stay at tackle.

He has a lot of the tools to be given a chance at left tackle. However, experience-wise, it is going to take an adjustment, and he might not be a great fit, either. The offense might be up and down between the start and end of the year.

Packers are Making Big Adjustments on the Offensive Line

Left tackle is not the only change that is being made, either. The team moved on from Jenkins, so Rhyan is permanently moving inside to center. In his place will be second-year offensive lineman Anthony Belton.

Similar to Morgan, Belton played tackle in college, but his most experience right now comes at right guard. He has 392 snaps at right guard, 86 snaps at right tackle, six snaps at left tackle, and two snaps at left guard.

However, if Morgan does struggle at tackle, or if he looks better inside at guard, it does give the team a chance to switch things up. They can shift Belton to tackle and try Morgan inside at right guard.