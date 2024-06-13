Packers Rookie Projected to Be Draft Bust

The Green Bay Packers are hoping from big contributions from rookies in 2024, including first-round offensive lineman Jordan Morgan.

However, not everyone is optimistic about Morgan’s NFL future. Gilberto Manzano with SI.com gave his top five NFC rookies who are likely to be draft busts. The list started with Morgan, with Manzano giving their reasoning for his inclusion on the list.

“…I can’t help but wonder whether the Packers selected the right offensive lineman,” Manzano wrote. “It’s difficult to knock the pick, but maybe the Packers passed on a prospect with more upside at tackle.”

Other rookies on the list included Malik Nabers, Jayden Daniels, and new Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Where Will Jordan Morgan Play?

The Packers are known for playing their offensive linemen at multiple positions. The biggest question now is where the team will want to play Morgan as a rookie.

Morgan was a full-time left tackle in college when healthy. He even earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023 after starting all 12 games for Arizona.

However, Morgan also has less-than-ideal physical measurements to play left tackle at the NFL level. His overall size is decent at 6’5″ and 311 pounds, but has less than ideal arm length with sub-33-inch arms.

The Packers also don’t appear to be certain about where Morgan will play. He’s played every position but center during offseason workouts.

During mandatory minicamp, head coach Matt LaFleur pointed out that Morgan is still getting acclimated to the mentality of playing at the NFL level.

“Certainly, he has a long way to go in terms of just mentally,” LaFleur told reporters. “Physically, he has all the tools that you look for. We’re going to keep pushing him.”

There’s still a lot of time before the Packers have to make a decision on where Morgan will play. The good news is that the coaching staff has always focused on getting the best five lineman on the field. If Morgan can prove he’s one of the best five, he’ll find his way onto the field in some capacity.

Who Else Could the Packers Have Drafted?

The logic behind Morgan being a potential bust by Manzano was that the Packers could have drafted a different lineman in the first round.

However, there are only a handful of prospects that would have made sense with the 25th overall pick. None of them appeared to have the positional versatility that Morgan brings to Green Bay.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Graham Barton one pick after the Packers selected Morgan. While Barton played left tackle in 2023 for Duke, Tampa Bay announced him as a center when they picked him. It’s possible that the Packers could have also viewed Barton is primarily a center, opting for the tackle upside of Morgan instead.

A few picks later, the Dallas Cowboys took tackle Tyler Guyton out of Oklahoma. There’s tremendous upside for Guyton, but at 6’7″ and 322 pounds, his frame will likely only allow him to play tackle at the NFL level.

Versatility is a crucial trait for Packers linemen. Guyton and Barton are talented prospects, but general manager Brian Gutekunst appeared to trust the ability of Morgan to play multiple positions compared to other available prospects.