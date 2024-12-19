Packers Shut Down First-Round Pick in Devastating Injury Move

The Green Bay Packers are shutting down first-round offensive lineman Jordan Morgan for the remainder of his 2024 rookie season with a recurring shoulder injury that has limited him to six games, according to head coach Matt LaFleur.

“Yeah, he’s done for the year,” LaFleur confirmed to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman during the fourth episode of this season’s “Matt LaFleur Podcast” on December 18.

Morgan — the No. 25 overall pick in 2024 — has been dealing with his shoulder injury since August’s training camp and has not played since making his first career NFL start at left guard against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. He will now remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season, capping his year with just 186 offensive snaps played.

As NBC 26’s John Miller noted, Morgan was seen at practice in Week 15 with his right shoulder in a sling. LaFleur, however, declined to say whether Morgan had undergone surgery on his shoulder when Schneidman asked him about it during their podcast.

Morgan’s injury kept him from legitimately competing with Sean Rhyan for the Packers’ starting right guard job during training camp. With Morgan unable to return, Rhyan — a 2022 third-round pick — will now likely retain the starting gig for the rest of the year.

The Packers (10-4) will host the New Orleans Saints (5-9) at Lambeau Field for Monday Night Football in Week 16 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time on December 23.

Jordan Morgan’s Potential Remains High for 2025

Morgan has played the last snap of his 2024 rookie season, but there are reasons for optimism about the 2024 first-round pick’s future looking ahead to his second outing.

While the sample size is small, Morgan put some good reps on tape in his limited action as a rookie. Not only did he show that he can play effectively on either the left or right side of the line, but he also allowed zero sacks on 104 total pass-blocking snaps in his six games of action. That’s a nice start for him, especially with his positional versatility.

Speaking of which, Morgan also played offensive tackle in college at Arizona. Though the Packers have vocalized their commitment to playing Morgan at guard, they might find it useful down the road to have someone with inside-outside flexibility if injuries or other issues — declining performance, for example — force them to adjust on the fly.

That said, Morgan’s rookie season had flaws outside of his injury troubles. While he did not allow a sack, he surrendered seven pressures and three quarterback hits as a pass-blocker and struggled with his run-blocking assignments at times at both guard spots. According to Pro Football Focus, he graded out better as a pass-blocker (61.5) than a run-blocker (56.2), but his overall grade (59.2) ranked 74th out of 128 eligible guards.

Morgan’s cut-short season will strike most Packers fans as a disappointment, especially considering they could have instead used their first-round selection on a cornerback, but the potential remains high for Morgan if he returns at full strength in 2025.

Sean Rhyan Likely to Earn Pay Raise for 2024 Play

Morgan’s season-ending injury is disappointing, but the Packers can at least take solace in the fact that Rhyan is developing into a suitable replacement for him at right guard.

Rhyan has experienced his ups and downs throughout his first season as a significant contributor to the Packers offense, but he has brought better run-blocking to the right guard position than his predecessor — former starter Jon Runyan Jr. — had over the past few seasons. He also plays with a reliable motor and an element of violence that complements his smashmouth style of play, often battering defenders downfield.

For instance, look at how effectively Rhyan handled first-round rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II in this rep from their Week 15 matchup. Killer, man-handling stuff.

Rhyan is also likely to earn a pay bump in 2025 for his efforts. As salary-cap specialist pointed out Ken Ingalls, Rhyan is in line to receive a proven performance escalator for the 2025 season — a raise of roughly $2 million in base salary — if he remains healthy and finishes out the season playing the normal amount of snaps for a starting lineman.

Even with a looming challenge from Morgan for his job next season, Rhyan is sitting in a good spot with the Packers for both the short- and long-term futures.