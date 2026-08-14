Packers Former 1st-Round Pick Answers Major Question in Preseason

One of the biggest questions entering Green Bay Packers training camp was how third-year veteran Jordan Morgan would look in his first time getting a real chance to start at left tackle. While it was only the preseason opener, Morgan did get to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers starters.

All reviews surrounding the start came back positive.

Offensive line expert Brandon Thorn of Bleacher Report showed a strong moment that spoke to the growth that Morgan showed. Early on, veteran Alex Highsmith beat him on a move. Highsmith tried the same move later, but Morgan was ready for it. That growth is important for a player with Morgan’s experience level.

Beyond that, Morgan had a highlight-worthy play in the second level. Morgan secured the first level and was able to get to the second level, where he swallowed up the defender who is much smaller than him.

It was not just all highlight plays for Morgan, though. He was consistent throughout the game.

Morgan was the second-highest-graded player on the Packers’ offense, behind Kyle McCord. It was only 22 snaps, but it is hard to walk away from Morgan’s first start and think that it was anything but strong.

Jordan Morgan Gives Green Bay Packers Assurance at Left Tackle Entering 2026 Season

One of the big cases to be made for Morgan is that it is not going to take much to replace, or to improve the quality of left tackle play this season. Last year, the team started Rasheed Walker, and it did not go well.

Walker was not re-signed, and he sat on the free-agent market for a while before signing well below what the market expected. Considering he was a starter for the Packers, the thought was that he could find a solid deal. However, teams saw what he did in Green Bay and did not want to take a chance.

So, while Morgan should be able to beat that type of production, the real question is why he was not able to before now.

Morgan Enters a Crucial Third Season With Packers

Morgan played left tackle at Arizona. However, when he was drafted in the first round, the thought was that he could be a good tackle, but he would be a great guard. The Packers have been moving him around throughout his career, and he did not find a home.

He has mostly played left tackle in the preseason. He has 83 snaps at left tackle and 18 snaps at left guard.

However, in the regular season, he has mostly played guard. In total, he has 478 snaps at right guard, 256 snaps at left guard, 148 snaps at right tackle, and 51 snaps at left tackle. Now, he is expected to step into the role that he has played the least in the NFL.

He has experience from college, pedigree from the draft, and physical potential. However, he is entering his third year without getting a chance to compete at left tackle.

The first signs of him in the preseason have been encouraging.