Packers ‘Low-Risk’ Signing Named One of NFL’s Best Offseason Moves

The Green Bay Packers had a busy offseason that involved signing some key free agents, including veteran running back Josh Jacobs.

A couple of those transactions were listed on the NFL’s best offseason moves by Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon. The list included Green Bay’s top two free agent signings in Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney.

For Jacobs, Kenyon outlined what makes the veteran running back a low-risk signing.

“The worst-case scenario is Green Bay could move on from Jacobs with limited cap impact after the season, and the best-case outlook is the Packers added a versatile All-Pro back,” Kenyon wrote.

Jacobs has big shoes to fill replacing Aaron Jones, but the Packers at least got a replacement running back with legitimate starting experience.

Josh Jacobs Is One Of Green Bay’s Biggest Question Marks

The Packers shelled out what seems like big money for Jacobs this offseason. However, there are still questions about which version of the running back they’re going to get.

Jacobs was a first-round pick out of Alabama back in 2019. He’s had some up and down seasons since then, but the highs have included two Pro Bowls.

The past two seasons are a perfect example of that inconsistency. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing in 2022, racking up 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. However, he came back in 2023 with just 805 yards rushing, averaging a career-low 3.5 yards per carry.

That is a sharp drop-off, but there are some reasons for that. Jacobs missed four games last season, and the Raiders offense struggled mightily with a disappointing offensive line.

The Packers seem willing to bank on Jacobs’ 2022 success. General manager Brian Gutekunst gave him a four-year, $48 million deal in free agency. Still, it’s worth nothing that only $12.5 million of that deal is guaranteed.

If things don’t pan out this year, the Packers could move on from Jacobs with only a $9.5 million dead cap hit before 2025. That number drops even lower before the 2026 season.

The Packers at least have an out if things don’t work out, but fans won’t have an idea of which version of Jacobs they’re getting until Week 1 comes around.

Green Bay’s Other New Running Back

Jacobs isn’t the only new running back expected to get significant touches for the Packers.

Green Bay also selected MarShawn Lloyd out of USC in the third round of this year’s NFL draft. Lloyd transferred from South Carolina to play with Caleb Williams this past season. Although he had limited touches, Lloyd finished the year averaging an impressive 7.1 yards per carry with nine touchdowns.

Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich is already excited about Lloyd’s potential. He spoke with reporters during OTAs about what the rookie running back can do for Green Bay.

“I would like to get [Lloyd] out there as much as possible,” Stenavich said. “He’s not quite the bruiser that [AJ Dillon] is obviously, but he’s got a different type of skill set. So it’ll be nice to get him the ball in space and just see what he can do because I think he’s gonna add a good explosive element to the offense as well.”

Lloyd showed off excellent home-run ability with the Trojans in 2023. Given Stenavich’s comments, he may have the opportunity to show off that same skillset quickly in the NFL.