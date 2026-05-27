Josh Jacobs Situation Creates Future Questions for Packers

The Green Bay Packers are going to have a tough decision to make with running back Josh Jacobs. After being charged in a domestic violence case, the team has said that they are going to let the legal side of the investigation play out before they have any further comment or action when it comes to Jacobs. If they do intend to release him at some point this offseason, it is not going to hurt the team against the salary.

Assuming the Packers wait until June 1, which is only a couple of days away, the team would $11.42M against their 2026 salary cap if they go of Jacobs, per Spotrac. He currently has a $14.5M cap hit on their 2026 cap, and the team would have to eat $3.125M this year, and then $3.125M against the salary cap. Jacobs is signed through the 2027 season, but the team would save $13.5M in cap space in 2027 if they released Jacobs.

The Green Bay Packers Will Wait For Legal Ramifications to Play out Before Josh Jacobs Decision

The good news is that the team can do this any time after June 1, so they can allow the legal process to play out a bit before anything happens on their end. After the legal process starts to come into more focus, the NFL will likely have to make a decision on whether or not he is suspended, on the commissioner’s exempt list, or he is eligible to play. As the legal process advances further, the Packer can decide what their best path forward is with his contract.

In a lot of scenarios, the Packers are going to need a running back at some point in 2026. Whether he is suspended, on the exempt list, or outright cut, his availability in 2026 is much more questionable.

The Packers Need to Look for Replacement Running backs

The Packers’ depth chart at running back behind Josh Jacobs currently is Chris Brooks, MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong, Damien Martinez, and Jaden Nixon. None are notable names.

Brooks had 27 carries for 106 yards last year, and has 63 carries for 289 yards in two years with Green Bay. After being a third-round pick, Lloyd has just six attempts in two seasons due to injuries. Strong last had a regular-season NFL carry in 2024, and Martinez was cut by the Seahawks as a seventh-round rookie last year. These two were supposed to compete for the end of the roster, but now both could see the field. Considering Nixon is a rookie UDFA, the experience behind Jacobs is lacking.

If the team ends up believing that Jacobs will miss a game or two at most, they might just ride with this group and try to get by. However, if more information comes out, the team will have to start looking into the running back trade market.

Some early notable candidates are James Conner, who could be acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, or Najee Harris, who could sign as a free agent after recovering from an Achilles injury last year.