Josh Jacobs Could Face More Competition for Touches from ‘Explosive’ Second Year RB

The Green Bay Packers got exactly what they paid for when they signed RB Josh Jacobs to a market-value contract last offseason with 1,671 total yards and 16 total touchdowns over 337 touches in 2024.

Yet, one analyst believes an ‘explosive’ backfield mate of Jacobs could eat into Jacobs feature back workload in 2025.

Josh Jacobs Could Face a Challenge for Touches from a Healthy MarShawn Lloyd

The MarShawn Lloyd hype train never left the station after the USC product suffered a hamstring injury early in the preseason, which essentially cost him the entirety of his rookie year.

Well, PFF NFL Analyst Nathan Jahnke does believe Lloyd poses some threat to Jacobs entering the 2025 NFL season because of his explosive playmaking ability in college.

Jahnke wrote, It wouldn’t be surprising if Jacobs plays fewer snaps if Lloyd is ready to go. However, most of Lloyd’s snaps will come at Wilson and Brooks’ expense, and there is a chance that little to no snaps come from Jacobs. The Packers didn’t address the backfield in free agency or the draft and let Dillon sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, so chances are they are happy with Lloyd. Jacobs and Lloyd are similar in size and can be used interchangeably.”

Jacobs efficiency on high volume was rather solid at 4.42 yards per carry over 301 rushing attempts last year, which was a drastic improvement from his 3.45 yards per carry in 2023 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jahnke added, “Jacobs’ volume stats were better than his rate stats, so there is at least a chance Lloyd can outplay Jacobs, in which case Lloyd could end up being the starter. Lloyd is expected to be the more explosive of the two, and if that plays out, we could at least see a timeshare. However, there is also a chance that Jacobs simply plays better, as expected, or Lloyd can’t escape his injury history.”

Lloyd has a nice athletic profile, but he will have to stay healthy this training camp and preseason to have a real shot at pushing Jacobs for regular work in this Green Bay backfield.

What Can Packers Fans Expect from Jacobs in 2025?

It will be interesting to see if the Packers continue the run-heavy approach we saw from them last season.

This approach made sense when Jordan Love got hurt and forced Malik Willis under center, but the Packers could see their rushing rate drop a bit if the vertical passing game opens up a bit with the addition of Matthew Golden at receiver.

Jahnke concluded, “Jacobs will be in his second season with Matt LaFleur as his offensive coordinator. The Packers‘ low plays per game rate and constant use of a running back committee have worked against Jacobs. The Packers offense was good enough for Jacobs to score a lot of points, but the passing game was also bad enough that LaFleur ran much more often than he had in the past with Jacobs on the roster. Green Bay invested in a wide receiver in the NFL draft, which could lead the Packers to go back to a more balanced offensive attack. This would lead to fewer touches by Jacobs.”

Despite Lloyd being an intriguing prospect to watch this preseason, Jacobs is still firmly planted atop the Packers depth chart as the lead back entering the 2025 NFL season.

If Lloyd intends for that to change, then he will have to make a very strong impression in the coming months.