Packers Get Major Development on RB Josh Jacobs Before Week 1

The door is potentially open for running back Josh Jacobs to play for the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 after the latest development in his legal situation.

Jacobs was formally charged with battery and criminal damage to property — both misdemeanors — in Wisconsin last week in connection with his May 2026 arrest related to a domestic dispute. Days later, the NFL placed the 28-year-old running back on the commissioner’s exempt list, barring him from practicing or playing for the Packers.

The belief has been that the league would wait until Jacobs resolves his legal troubles to determine whether further action — specifically, a suspension — is necessary, which posed problems for his 2026 availability with his court hearing set for November 17.

Court records show that the Packers could have a resolution much sooner now, though.

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court records, Jacobs will now have his initial hearing on September 10, more than two months earlier than originally scheduled and conveniently three days before Green Bay plays its season opener on September 13.

The Packers are actively preparing for their first game of the 2026 season as if Jacobs won’t be available for their backfield, but his move-up court date could potentially accelerate the timeline for him to return to the field — depending on the outcome.

Jacobs will now have his day in court next week instead of waiting until mid-November, creating an opportunity for his legal team to resolve the situation before the start of the 2026 regular season. That does not mean he will walk away cleared and eligible to return in time for Week 1, but it does spare Jacobs a two-month-plus waiting game.

Jacobs is also unlikely to physically appear in court for his initial hearing. Court records show Jacobs’ legal team had a motion granted for his attorney to represent him in his place in court, which is permissible under Wisconsin state law.

The relevance is twofold: Not only could Jacobs’ lawyers attempt to resolve the charges before he misses any actual time on the field, but they can also do so while their client is elsewhere, focusing on his football preparation for the Packers’ forthcoming season.

There are still more moving parts to Jacobs’ situation. Even if Jacobs’ legal situation resolves when his attorneys leave court on September 10, the NFL must still finish its independent investigation into the matter and decide whether it warrants punishment.

Nevertheless, Jacobs now appears closer to finding out his fate, one way or another.

MarShawn Lloyd Likely to Start for Packers in Week 1

Jacobs could return to the field much more quickly than anticipated after his updated court date. In all likelihood, though, MarShawn Lloyd will start at running back for the Packers in Week 1.

Lloyd, a 2024 third-round pick, is finally healthy after injuries plagued his first two seasons and is facing a golden opportunity to make an impression as the logical replacement for Jacobs until he returns to the field.

“I’m ready to play as much as they want me to play,” Lloyd said, via Packers.com. “I’m excited. It’s a dream come true playing for the Packers, so however much carries I get, however much they put me in the game, I’m ready to go.”

The Packers also have backup Chris Brooks and newly acquired Kaleb Johnson — a 2025 third-round pick — to split touches with Lloyd against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Johnson is a particular wild card as a former highly touted prospect who flamed out with the Pittsburgh Steelers after one season and arrived last week in a trade.

The Packers will kick off against the Vikings at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 13.