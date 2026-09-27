NFL Insider Reveals Potential Josh Jacobs Deadline

The Green Bay Packers are still waiting for an update on how long running back Josh Jacobs will be suspended. While NFL Insider Ian Rapoport does not have a definitive timeline for when Jacobs’ punishment will be handed down, he does think there could be a deadline.

Rapoport said that he does not expect an imminent return; it might take a few more weeks. He noted that despite the courts deciding to not release the video of the incident, the NFL did put in a request to review it.

“The NFL has officially requested the video of the incident that is going through the court. It is not something that happens within a couple of days; it is more likely to be a couple of weeks.”

Rapoport made it clear that the time Jacobs is out will be considered time served as a part of his suspension. However, Week 8 is likely the time when the team should hear a decision at the latest.

“If they get to a point where it is five games, six games, maybe eight games, that might be when you are looking at a potential return for Josh Jacobs,” added Rapoport.

Rapoport noted that gives the NFL enough time to review the information, while also not pushing the Jacobs suspension to an unreasonable extent. Still, the NFL Network insider made it seem that Week 5 would be the earliest Jacobs will return and Week 8 will be the latest.

Green Bay Packers Get Josh Jacobs Update

Jacobs is currently on the Commissioner Exempt list. Jacobs was charged with two misdemeanor counts. One was battery and the other was criminal damage to property. The charges stem from a domestic dispute at his residence on May 23. The initial charges were five felony charges, including strangulation.

However, the charges were reduced, and Jacobs pleaded no contest. Jacobs received a $1,000 fine and a deferred judgment.

The court has video of the incident, but the victim has requested the video not be available to the public. However, the ruling was denied, and the NFL is requesting a review.

Jacobs is in the third year of his four-year, $48M extension. The team could save more than $13M in cap space if they released Jacobs after the season. So, he might only have one season left. That might only be half of a season.

Packers Have a Hole at Running Back

The Packers are struggling without Jacobs right now. They currently have a three-man rotation between Chris Brooks, Kaleb Johnson, and MarShawn Lloyd. Brooks is the passing-down back and has 11 carries in three games.

Lloyd started as the top runner, but has been slowly losing his spot to Johnson. Lloyd went from 30 snaps in Week 1 to 16 in Week 2 and then just 15 in Week 3. Meanwhile, Johnson did not play an offensive snap in the Packers’ opener.

He played 16 snaps in Week 2 and 24 snaps in Week 3. It looks like Johnson will lead the team in carries until Jacobs is back.