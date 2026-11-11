Insider Reveals Expected Josh Jacobs Injury Timeline

The Green Bay Packers have a strong sense that running back Josh Jacobs will return to the team in two to three weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The NFL insider reported that Jacobs will have surgery.

Rapoport did not rule out the IR and said that Green Bay will make a decision later in the week. However, the initial thought is that Jacobs will not need to go on the IR, which would signal a loss of four weeks.

“Packers RB Josh Jacobs, who will have surgery later this week on his broken ring finger, could return as quickly as 2-3 weeks, sources say,” tweeted Rapoport. “Green Bay will decide Saturday if IR is necessary, but it’s not guaranteed.

Rapoport added that one of those two weeks could be the bye week. So, there is a chance he will only miss one game.

“Jacobs is out vs. the Vikings before the bye,” added Rapoport. “After that, he’s got a shot.”

Jacobs fractured his finger in the Packers’ Week 9 win over the New England Patriots.

Green Bay Packers Get Timeline for Josh Jacobs Injury

This has been a disappointing season for Jacobs so far. He started the year on the Commissioner’s exempt list due to a domestic dispute. He wound up missing six games.

Jacobs was reinstated and came back into the lineup. However, he has been ineffective. Jacobs had 11 rushes for 36 yards in his first game back. Then, he had 21 rushes for 39 yards.

In Week 9, he only had four rushes for five yards before the finger injury.

While two weeks is the earliest timeline, the team could see him miss three and even more if he ends up on the IR. Green Bay plays the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. The game being played on a Wednesday does not help his chances of playing. They play the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. That appears to be the latest he will return.

Packers Have Depth at Running Back

One of the reasons the team could consider an IR stint is their depth at running back. They will lean on Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd if Jacobs misses time. However, Pierre Strong and Chris Brooks are also passing-down backs.

Brooks is on the IR with a designation to return. The team could place Jacobs on IR to open the spot for Brooks, giving them needed depth at running back. Of course, the downside is an extra missed game for Jacobs. They have until Saturday to make a move for Brooks and Jacobs.