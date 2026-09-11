NFL Insider Reveals Next Step Before Josh Jacobs Decision

Now that Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property, the NFL will begin its investigation and determine its discipline for the three-time Pro Bowler. Jacobs is currently on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Before the league decides whether to suspend Jacobs and for how long, it would like to interview Jacobs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“In order for the NFL to suspend Josh Jacobs, which, from my understanding, is still possible, they would like to interview him, and they would like to continue to the fact-finding process,” said Rapoport.

Rapoport added that while the NFL does investigate further and talk to Jacobs, the time that he misses on the exempt list will add to his suspension time.

“He could, in fact, be taken off the Commissioner’s Exempt list and then suspended, and if he does miss games while on the Commissioner’s Exempt list, it would count as time served,” added Rapoport.

Now that Jacobs has finished the legal side, the next question is when he will meet the NFL. The expectation would be that a suspension would come afterward.

NFL Wants to Interview Josh Jacobs Before Determining Punishment

Jacobs was initially booked on five allegations after an altercation with his domestic partner in May. Those included felony strangulation charges. However, the charges that were formally filed were two misdemeanors, including battery and criminal damage to property.

The Packers running back was convicted on the battery charge and fined $1,000, and the court accepted a deferred judgment agreement on the charge of criminal damage to property. The follow-up court hearing was scheduled for September 10, 2027.

The legal proceedings have concluded, so the NFL will now have more access to information regarding the case.

Packers Proceeding Without Jacobs

As the team awaits the punishment, they are moving forward without Jacobs. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich noted that the team plans to utilize a running back-by-committee approach for the time being, while they determine the pecking order.

Their top option right now is MarShawn Lloyd. The third-round pick has been with the Packers for three seasons, but has just six career NFL carries. He has a history of injury issues. He also does not have a long history of a heavy workload, going back to college.

The Packers also have Chris Brooks. However, he is entering his third year in the NFL and his fourth year in the NFL and has one game with more than 10 carries in his career.

Lastly, Green Bay traded the Pittsburgh Steelers for Kaleb Johnson. He is a former third-round pick and is only in his second NFL season. Still, he got benched by Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. This year, Mike McCarthy took over the Steelers and gave him even less of a chance.

So, two coaching staffs have already moved on from the young back with promise. When Jacobs comes back, he will likely have a chance to reclaim the spot as the every-down runner.