Analyst Believes Packers Already Have Josh Jacobs Answer

One of the bigger questions that the Green Bay Packers face between now and training camp is what they plan to do with Josh Jacobs. While they are letting the legal process play out, they also have to be prepared for whatever the NFL is going to hand down to them.

While Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated noted that he is just making an educated guess, he did make a strong case for the Packers to be optimistic that ramifications from the NFL might not take place until after the season.

“What I would say is the Packers probably have a good idea of what happened/what didn’t happen,” Huber wrote. “Would they have allowed him back on the practice field if there was some sort of damning evidence?”

It is a fair question, and it could point to the Packers being more optimistic about what would happen with Jacobs. Beyond that, Huber also pointed to a previous situation that might have had a similar timetable.

The Green Bay Packers Might Be Expecting Josh Jacobs for a Full Season in 2026

“It’s at least interesting to consider that former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott faced domestic-violence allegations in July 2016,” wrote Huber. “Charges were not filed due to “conflicting and inconsistent information.” The NFL suspended Elliott for six games, anyway, but not until August 2017.”

This is a very interesting comparison. While the timetable of legal proceedings has not played out yet, if Jacobs continues to fight the case in court, the timeline of the case will likely drag past the NFL season.

The NFL has been known for letting the legal process play out before they step in and make a decision on a player’s status. There have been a few unprecedented moments where the league steps in and puts a player on the commissioner’s exempt list.

In that case, Jacobs would immediately be unable to return. However, Jacobs being able to appear in offseason programs is already a good sign for his status moving forward.

Unless a significant development changes the public outlook or there is a legal resolution, it is going to be hard for the NFL to step in and make a decision this season.

Packers Could Move on from Jacobs After 2026 Season

This could be a significant boost for the Packers. Green Bay expected Jacobs to be fully healthy and have no off-the-field questions to discuss this year. So, they did not work hard to find a replacement for him. The legal issues surprised the team and left them with questions surrounding the depth at running back.

However, after this season, the Packers can release Jacobs and save $13.5M in cap space. They would only eat $3.1M. The reality is that Green Bay might have let him go due to his age and ability anyway. However, with the legal issues over his head, it becomes a no-brainer.

It was obviously not a circumstance that they wanted to navigate. However, if Green Bay can get a full season out of Jacobs and then let him go after this year, it would represent the best case scenario for the Packers.