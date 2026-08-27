Packers’ Josh Jacobs’ Legal Team Issues Statement After Charging Decision

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been charged with two misdemeanours according to reports on Aug. 27.

Tom Pelissero revealed on Thursday that the former Las Vegas Raider was getting charged by the Brown County District Attorney, after the DA’s office previously took their time before making a decision pertaining to charging Jacobs.

“The Brown County District Attorney has formally charged Packers RB Josh Jacobs with two misdemeanors related to his May arrest.” Pelissero reported. “Originally booked on five charges, including felony strangulation, Jacobs now faces reduced charges of misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property.”

“The NFL has been monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review.”

In the wake of the announcement, Jacobs’ legal team has issued a statement pertaining to the decision make by the District Attorney, per On Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber.

Josh Jacobs’ Legal Team Issues Statement on Updated Charges

“The Brown County District Attorney has reviewed evidence and elected to file misdemeanor charges against Josh that do not include domestic violence. The allegations will be addressed in court, and not in the media. Mr. Jacobs respects the District Attorney’s office and the process it followed.” Jacobs’ legal team stated, via Huber

Jacobs’ legal issues started back in May, when he was charged on five accounts of domestic assault and subsequently turned himself in on May 26.

However, the very next the Brown County DA’s office released a statement that they were not ready to make a decision as to whether to charge Jacobs or not pertaining to the evidence that had been presented at the time.

Now, it appears, further evidence has appeared, including – per the police report – footage inside Jacobs’ garage.