Packers’ Josh Jacobs’ Legal Team Issues Statement After Charging Decision

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been charged with two misdemeanours according to reports on Aug. 27.
Tom Pelissero revealed on Thursday that the former Las Vegas Raider was getting charged by the Brown County District Attorney, after the DA’s office previously took their time before making a decision pertaining to charging Jacobs.
“The Brown County District Attorney has formally charged Packers RB Josh Jacobs with two misdemeanors related to his May arrest.” Pelissero reported. “Originally booked on five charges, including felony strangulation, Jacobs now faces reduced charges of misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property.”
“The NFL has been monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review.”
In the wake of the announcement, Jacobs’ legal team has issued a statement pertaining to the decision make by the District Attorney, per On Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber.
Josh Jacobs’ Legal Team Issues Statement on Updated Charges
“Jacobs grabbed her and threw her to the ground and she struck her head, suffering an injury. Jacobs then took her phone from her while she was on the ground. ANM [Jacobs’ girlfriend] laid on the ground for a while and then struggled to walk back into the house”, the report states – per The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.
What Consequences Could Josh Jacobs Face?
The most notable part of the charges is that they no longer include the domestic violence felonies – the core of Jacobs’ legal team’s message – and that they have been reduced from five to two.
Whilst both charges are misdemeanours, in Wisconsin both criminal damage to property and misdemeanour battery are Class A, which per state law can result in a maximum of 9 months in county jail and a $10,000 fine, meaning Jacobs faces a maximum of 18 months in jail.
However, it is unlikely that he will face the maximum sentence given that he has no prior criminal convictions, a strong (and presumably expensive) legal team and substantial resources.
He could, however, face a suspension from the NFL, who are already starting to issue beginning-of-season suspensions for players such as James Pearce Jr. ahead of the start of the regular season.
Packers’ Josh Jacobs’ Legal Team Issues Statement After Charging Decision